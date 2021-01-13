Given the rapid-fire acceleration of whatever it is we’re going through at this moment in history, it’s anyone’s guess what America’s collective mood will be from hour to hour, much less week to week.
That’s also the case when it comes to what kinds of music will best serve as an accompanying soundtrack for the countdown to Jan. 20. In the last week alone, my personal theme song abruptly segued from Ray Charles’ “Georgia” to the Circle Jerks’ “Coup d’État,” after which it pretty much spun out of control.
So what’s next?
Well, for those who prefer one-stop shopping, there’s always Willie Nelson’s debut album ...And Then I Wrote, which includes songs like “Crazy,” “The Part Where I Cry,” “Darkness on the Face of the Earth,” “One Step Beyond” and “Wake Me When It’s Over.” (There’s even a track called “Undo the Right,” although the lyrics suggest it’s the lowercase “right” that he’s singing about.)
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for songs that are a bit more specific — and a lot less melancholy — here’s a slate of worthy candidates for your pre-inaugural consideration.
Candidate: The Clash
Campaign song: “White Riot”
Party affiliation: Punk rock
Party line: Be careful what you wish for.
The message: “Are ya’ takin’ over / Or are ya’ takin’ orders? / Are ya’ goin’ backwards / Or are ya’ goin’ forwards?”
Candidate: Cream
Campaign song: “Politician”
Party affiliation: Blues rock
Party line: Politicians can be surprisingly generous with both their time and resources.
The message: “Hey now baby, get into my big black car / I wanna just show you what my politics are.”
Candidate: Alice Cooper
Campaign song: “Elected”
Party affiliation: Shock rock
Party line: There’s more to me than snakes and makeup.
The message: “Kids want a savior, they don’t need a fake / We’re all gonna rock to the rules that I make.”
Candidate: Re-Flex
Campaign song: “The Politics of Dancing”
Party affiliation: New wave
Party line: Politicians are the new DJs, or something like that.
The message: “When they start to play / You’re gonna get out the way.”
Candidate: Amy Grant
Campaign song: “Politics of Kissing”
Party affiliation: Contemporary Christian
Party line: I want a secular hit.
The message: “Balance of power baby / To hold or not to hold / That’s the politics of kissing.”
Candidate: Sun Ra
Campaign song: “Nuclear War”
Party affiliation: Interstellar jazz
Party line: Bandleaders from Saturn say the darnedest things.
The message: “If they push that button, your ass has got to go / What’cha gonna do, without your ass?”
Candidate: The Who
Campaign song: “Won’t Get Fooled Again”
Party affiliation: Classic rock
Party line: You are not the boss of me.
The message: “Meet the new boss / Same as the old boss.”
Candidate: Gil Scott-Heron
Campaign song: “Winter in America”
Party affiliation: Hip-hop
Party line: It’s still winter in America, but we’re not giving up on spring.
The message: “The Constitution, a noble piece of paper / Would free society, it struggled but then died in vain / And now Democracy is ragtime on the corner / Hoping for some rain.”