It’s that holiday season when established writers want to display their most powerful works, and Tori Amos, Marissa Nadler and Lana Del Rey all succeed admirably. Amos’ Ocean to Ocean (Decca) was initially planned for early 2020, but significantly reworked as a lockdown response. The resulting ballads are raw and direct, some of the best in her 16 albums, particularly in the ode to her mother, “Speaking With Trees.”
Marissa Nadler, who arose as a freak-folk contemporary of Diane Cluck, has become a more lush composer over 17 years, culminating in Path of the Clouds (Sacred Bones), a nine-track concept album of puzzling stories based loosely on Unsolved Mysteries. The opening track, “Bessie Did You Make It,” resembles the murder ballads she favored in her youth, but by the title track, with its musings on hijacker D.B. Cooper, it’s clear she’s mining some rich material.
Then there’s Lana Del Rey, whose Blue Banisters (Polydor) is her fourth album of new material in two years. No, she’s not at all predictable, even though each album approaches an hour in length. Here she intersperses the usual sullen and ponderous Lana with outright soprano scream sessions, compiling a magnum opus on 30-something life in Southern California.
Also New & Noteworthy
Wilderado, s/t (Bright Antenna) – Members of this Tulsa trio might cringe at the suggestion that their debut album is a mélange of alt-country, Scottish pop band Del Amitri, and slight hints of Coldplay. But where Coldplay drifted into galactic insignificance, Wilderado has stayed grounded in the perfect 3-minute pop delivery. The bold riffs in the 10 tracks here, including singles “Surefire” and “Head Right,” might be layered over predictable lyrics, but it’s the kind of rare album where every track is worth hearing.
The War On Drugs, I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Atlantic) – Adam Granduciel has a mission to revive the 1970s in all its excess, yet the fifth War On Drugs studio album succeeds by being quieter and smaller than its predecessors. Piano-driven songs like “Living Proof” almost have a Bright Eyes feel, while harder rockers like the title track could be Dylan outtakes — albeit with a 21st-century mindset.