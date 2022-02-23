Queen isn’t the first group that comes to mind when you listen to the death-metal band Soulfly. For one thing, Brazilian-born frontman Max Cavalera’s vocals are pitched several octaves below Freddie Mercury’s, and his four-string guitar riffs are a lot less showy than the double-neck guitar solos that Brian May favors.
But it was while watching Queen play “We Will Rock You,” in the same São Paulo stadium where Max and his brother Igor attended soccer matches, that the 11-year-old sports fanatic discovered his true calling.
“The moment the lights went down, I got goosebumps all over my body,“ he writes in the “Skulls, Schools and Rats’ Dicks” chapter of his My Bloody Roots autobiography. “And I said to myself, ‘I really like this. I think I like this more than soccer!”
The two brothers went on to form Sepultura, a heavy-metal outfit whose music would, over the course of their first six albums, incorporate more and more elements of Brazilian and world-music influences.
That trend continued when Max went off to form his own band Soulfly, most notably on their 2005 album Dark Ages, which found him booking recording sessions in Turkey, Serbia, Russia, France and the U.S. Cavalera has since gone on to collaborate with a genre-defying assortment of other artists, including Dave Grohl, Sean Lennon and Ice-T’s Body Count.
Two weeks ago, Soulfly embarked on their 25th anniversary tour, which finds Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares taking the place of longtime lead guitarist Marc Rizzo. But it’s Cavalera who, as always, takes center stage, with his larger-than-life shamanic presence, gas-masked-skeleton mic stand, and — in a photo posted on the band’s website last week — a guitar with six strings. No Queen covers yet, but stranger things have happened.