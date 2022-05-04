Are gimmicks alone enough to keep a band alive and kicking for nearly four decades? Most likely, yes.
But while it’s true that Southern Culture on the Skids have garnered plenty of attention by wearing their shtick on their sleeves — playfully perpetuating trailer-trash stereotypes, employing Mexican wrestlers as go-go dancers, and gifting eager fans with buckets of chicken and individual servings of banana pudding — they also don’t slouch on the music, an upbeat mix of rockabilly, surf and Southern-fried soul that has been aptly described as Green Acres meets “Green Onions.”
Rick Miller, Mary Huff and Dave Hartman began playing together in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, back in the mid-’80s, around the same time that The Reverend Horton Heat was spreading his own psychobilly gospel down in Dallas. While both acts worshipped at the altar of The Cramps, Panther Burns and Hasil Adkins, Miller and company also borrowed heavily from The B-52’s, who at the time were reaching their peak of popularity.
In the years since, Southern Culture on the Skids have released nearly two dozen LPs and a dozen more EPs. Standouts have included the thematically linked Peckin’ Party (which paired a faithful cover of Link Wray’s “Run Chicken Run” with the band’s own “Eight Piece Box”), signature songs like “Too Much Pork for Just One Fork” and “Camel Walk” (the latter from a brief major label stint on Geffen Records), and a limited-edition purple single, “Party at My Trouse,” which features a guest vocal from none other than B-52’s frontman Fred Schneider.
Last year, the group gathered in Miller’s living room to record At Home With Southern Culture on the Skids. And while a couple of those tracks may find their way into the band’s current setlist, there’ll still be plenty of room for the fan favorites that have kept them in business for so many years. Hard to say whether that fried chicken and banana pudding ritual will be performed during a pandemic, but you can always try to sneak in your own.