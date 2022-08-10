It’s hard to draw a lot of attention when you’re on the same stage (or in the same studio) with Wayne Coyne. The Flaming Lips frontman has been the focal point of his band since the dawn of alt-rock, with longtime producer Dave Fridmann coming in a distant second.
So it’s not entirely surprising that Lips guitarist/keyboardist Jake Ingalls has finally parted ways with Coyne and company. These days, he’s recording and touring with his more collective band Spaceface. The songs on the Memphis-based group’s echo-drenched Sun Kids album tended to be a bit samey, but their 2022 follow-up Anemoia is a more engaging affair, with tighter arrangements and rhythm guitar parts that show Ingalls has never met a Nile Rodgers riff he didn’t like.
And while their performances at SXSW, Desert Daze and the Distortion Psych Fest have all been accompanied by spaced-out light shows, eccentric stage props and colorful balloons, the band recently promised on Facebook that this will not be “your weird stoner uncle’s psychedelic rock show,” which may or may not be a reference to the Flaming Lips’ core audience. In either case, your weird stoner uncle will probably be there anyway.