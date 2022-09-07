The 2019 debut album of Western Australia’s Stella Donnelly mixed mildly punky delivery with feminist attitude. Her second album Flood (Secretly Canadian) distills the promise of that work and an earlier cheeky EP, Thrush Metal. From the opening counter-harmonies of “Lungs” to the rambling yet poppy “How Was Your Day?” (reminiscent of early Courtney Barnett), Donnelly is out to prove she can offer a Perth sound distinct from any other in Australasia or worldwide. Her early arrangements might have fit ideally in emerging pop-punk styles, but the newer work proves there’s more going on.
Slower piano ballads like “Underwater” and “Medals” display Donnelly’s talents as a songwriter. In fact, the only danger is when songs on occasion lean to adult-contemporary elevator music arrangements. Luckily, she rescues herself through strategic surprises, especially in closing track “Cold,” which hits the mark even when approaching the melodramatic.
Also New & Noteworthy
John McCutcheon, Leap (Appalsongs) – Folk legend McCutcheon has been on a five-year roll, releasing powerful original material both pre-pandemic and in the depths of lockdown. The run continues with Leap, his first post-COVID studio work. Even if no individual track hits the lyrical heights of songs like “Burley Coulter at the Bank” from his 2018 album Ghost Light, plenty of songs in this 18-song collection are on a par with the album’s most stark and compassionate works, “Third Way” and “The Troubles.”
Tall Dwarfs, Unravelled: 1981-2002 (Merge Records) – Lovers of esoteric music in the 1980s knew about New Zealand duo Chris Knox and Alec Bathgate, but it’s rarely acknowledged that their Tall Dwarfs project set the low-fidelity stage for artists like Denver’s Elephant Six collective. Through handclaps, harmonies and strategic bleeps from a Casiotone, Tall Dwarfs moved mountains with no drums, horns or amplified strings. They could shift from the electro-weirdness of “Bodies” to the near-cowboy laments of “Water.” This collection of more than 50 tracks from 19 years can numb you in one sitting, so it’s better to sample a lo-fi tune and contemplate what the duo generated in its wake.