From John Prine and Jerry Jeff Walker to Charlie Pride and Billy Joe Shaver, this decade has already taken from us some of our most beloved country artists. Last month, the music world lost another legend with the passing of Nanci Griffith.
The revered singer-songwriter’s death was especially devastating for Suzy Bogguss, who scored a Top 10 country hit with her cover of Griffith’s “Outbound Plane,” a song they frequently performed together on tour. “I’m going to spend the day reveling in the articulate masterful legacy she’s left us,” Bogguss wrote in an Instagram post the day after her friend’s passing.
Bogguss’ version of “Outbound Plane” appeared on Aces, the 1991 platinum breakthrough album that launched the career of an artist whose perfectly pitched soprano was paired with a no-nonsense approach that rejected Nashville’s “stand by your man” stereotypes.
Bogguss would go on to make five more Top 10 country singles: “Aces,” “Drive South,” “Letting Go,” “Hey Cinderella” and “Just Like the Weather.” All of them are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, as are tunes from her Merle Haggard tribute album Lucky, and the odd Johnny Cash, Ian & Sylvia or Beatles cover thrown in for good measure.
Suzy Bogguss, Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake; for tickets call 719-481-0475 or email info@trilakesarts.org; trilakesarts.org.