The one redeeming factor of the COVID-19 pandemic is that we are all going through this. Oftentimes when we feel pain or sadness, it’s easy to feel alone and like we are the only ones feeling that way, even when countless others are feeling the same thing. This is one case where the whole world is going through this and many people are finding ways to lift each other up. This is very apparent in our music community. Some bands are doing fundraisers to help those in need, and some are simply putting out material that speaks to the emotions we are all feeling at the moment.
Local jazz legend and technical sergeant for The Air Force Academy Band, Colin Trusedell, just released a new solo album on bass guitar. The Quarantine Chronicles is Colin’s seventh full-length album. This is an emotional 10-song journey that is a reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was recorded during the first shutdown in the spring at his home studio. These instrumental songs are interpretations of the feelings many of us have been having. The album opens with the transcendental sounds of “Uncertain” and transitions smoothly into “Confusion.” Other songs include “Motivation,” “Hope,” “Sadness” and “Anger.”
Trusedell’s albums are usually jazz and funk/fusion with standup and electric bass, but this was a new approach using all acoustic bass and spanning from folk to pop, indie, and even classical.
“During the first complete shutdown, I would sit on the couch and write these instrumental songs. I started with one or two then just kept on going with writing,” says Trusedell. “With all that was going on in the world, it became really easy to write songs and attach an emotion to them.”
With buffets currently being closed, Colin Trusedell’s Quarantine Chronicles has enough tasty licks to fill a Golden Corral (and you won’t get diarrhea after it either!). This album is a must for bass fanatics and fans of instrumental music. It is available on all major streaming platforms, and you can also find more info on Trusedell’s many musical ventures at colintrusedell.com.
To the outside eye, punk, metal and hardcore music is often associated with negativity, but anyone involved with those scenes will tell you how much positivity and community is involved. Loud, aggressive music allows you to let your anger out in a positive way. Many people involved in these “extreme” genres come together to help those in need by hosting fundraisers, being involved in activism, and simply by speaking to those going through the same things.
Local hardcore alumnus Connor Fox has been hosting toy-drive shows in Denver for the past two years with Burial Plot vocalist Wesley Moralez. They have raised funds for The Ronald McDonald House as well. In past years, the toy drives have been hardcore shows where your admission was a toy donation. This year, while a show is not possible, they still want to give a helping (fully washed/sanitized/germ-free) hand. Connor and Wes teamed up with Trae Roberts of Colorado Springs’ death groovers Mouth For War to create a special local compilation album of cover songs with hardcore, punk and metal bands from Colorado.
“In a weird time like this, I think you have to be creative with getting your point across, and we had to come up with a creative way to still do the annual fundraiser in a time when we can’t have shows,” explains Roberts. “We wanted to do something unexpected to turn some heads, thus an album full of covers.”
All of the tracks were recorded by Trae at his Colorado Springs studio, Like Minded Company. Bands including Cheap Perfume, The Burial Plot, Remain & Sustain, Mouth For War, Peacemaker, Lowfaith and many more will be covering songs from Le Tigre, Poison the Well, Converge, The Cure, and more.
All Funds raised will be donated to The Ronald McDonald House of Aurora and The Skylar Foundation. “Team Skylar is a small organization in Indiana for a sweet little girl who’s been battling leukemia for years that has now been deemed inoperable. Being originally from Indiana, I wanna be able to do anything we can to help with Skylar’s last wishes and funeral expenses,” says Roberts.
The digital album comes out on Bandcamp Dec. 18. You can preorder it now, along with a special limited T-shirt with all of the bands on it at likemindedcompany.bandcamp.com/releases.
