The summer of 2021 belonged to young artists in the emerging genre of pop-punk, exemplified by Olivia Rodrigo and Pom Pom Squad. This year, Beach Bunny and The Linda Lindas take the bold sound up a notch. Emotional Creature (Mom + Pop), the second full-length by Beach Bunny (founded by Lili Trifilio) propels Trifilio way beyond her TikTok roots. By melding vocals that recall a 2010-era Taylor Swift with an indie music sensibility of the type favored by angsty late-’90s bands like Rainer Maria, Beach Bunny creates an epic sound broader than the sum of its parts. It may be more emotionally declarative than punky, but guitars on tracks like “Oxygen” and “Gone” can step up to near-punk in execution.
The real fury, though, belongs to four young women from L.A., The Linda Lindas. Several of their teen-anthem songs were streaming last spring, but physical copies of Growing Up (Epitaph) arrived only in July. Imagine if your high school talent show featured four women with a loud, fierce sound boasting elements of Ramones and Petrol Girls. Being loud and clever would go far, but tracks like “Fine” and “Racist, Sexist Boy” prove these women write exquisite tunes existing in a near-explosive state.
Also New & Noteworthy
Jack White, Entering Heaven Alive (Third Man) – Only five months ago, White released a sample-crazy album of near-manic diversity called Fear the Dawn. Now comes its companion, a very complementary and understated suite of mostly acoustic songs. Admittedly, in some tracks like “Help Me Along,” the White Stripes founder drifts close to maudlin, but many more tunes achieve the lyrical novelty of “All Along the Way.” White occasionally gets loud and bluesey, but this primarily stands as a quieter foil to his earlier 2022 work.
Lera Lynn, Something More Than Love (Ruby Range Records) – What if a Houston-born chanteuse consistently deserves the Queen of Nashville award, and very few notice? Her supporters need to get more strident, obviously. Lynn broadens from country in this album by adding a smoky-nightclub jazz style complete with cello and upright bass. But musical styles are just an augmentation to the exquisite songwriting in songs such as “Illusion” and “Conflict of Interest,” bound to bring listeners to trembling or tears.