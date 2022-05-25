Colorado Springs has a great music community, with fans who show their support, and artists who create great music here at home and then take it out on the road. The Tejon Street Corner Thieves are constantly on the move, and last week the band released their long-awaited full-length album, Thick as Thieves, on Amigo The Devil’s Liars Club Records. The album has been two years in the making, packed full of original roots music and high-energy whiskey rhythms that fit in perfectly with the rest of the TSCT catalog. They’ll head out on the road this summer, from early June until mid-August, playing from Seattle to Cincinnati. You can check out the album on all streaming platforms or buy it at cornerthieves.com, where you can also check out their upcoming show dates.
Live music is here to stay, and this week proves it. On Thursday, May 26, Vultures will be hosting California singer/songwriter Matt Costa along with Lee Dewyze and Andy Tanner. You might not even want to go home, because Friday the 27th skateboarding’s favorite muscle man Mike Vallely will be playing Vultures with his project Mike Vallely and The Complete Disaster. You may know Vallely from his skateboarding career with such legendary teams/companies as Powell-Peralta, World Industries and Element and bringing the ruckus in the CKY skate videos. You might also know him from Hollywood films — the extreme sports bad guy robber man Rudolph in Paul Blart: Mall Cop or Nico in The Hangover Part III. Or you might know him for his musical endeavors, most notably singing for hardcore punk legends Black Flag since 2013. Mike Vallely and The Complete Disaster take a raw, fun approach when it comes to their dirty, punk-infused rock ’n’ roll. Catch them along with Slap Happy.
Head next door to The Black Sheep Friday night for a technical death metal show that will melt your face at 200 beats per minute. Kansas tech-death legends Origin will be shredding with California’s Abysmal Dawn, the blackened doom of New York’s Tombs, and Canadian tech-death grinders Killitorous. AP and Associates will be holding down the hip-hop at Fritzy’s with a special Springs Loaded Cypher show featuring Teoifolis & Mars Williams, TSpace, $lick, Endy P and Observe. The artists will be rapping together, passing the mic and playing off each other’s skills and talents.
Saturday, more heavy tunes keep flowing through town. Missouri’s Gravehuffer will be playing The Triple Nickel with punk thrashers Fried Brains and the return of Springs grinders Tree of Woe. Hop in that Cadillac, grease up that hair and head down to The Black Sheep for psychobilly legends Nekromantix along with Pueblo’s The Dead End, Homewreckers and Smoking J’s. Nekromantix have carefully perfected their craft and have a live performance you’ll remember forever. Formed in Denmark in 1989, the band has released nine full-length studio albums and toured the States and the rest of the world consistently. They’ll be playing some raise-the-dead favorites on Saturday. (Be sure to check out Kim Nekroman’s coffin-shaped stand-up bass.) You can stop in next door at Vultures for some more Saturday fun with a special local rock show with Cull the Herd and Pet Traits.