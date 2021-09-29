In some well-hidden parallel universe, Texas Hippie Coalition are widely celebrated as heirs apparent to the Lynyrd Skynyrd legacy. In this one, that’s clearly not the case. But while the Denison, Texas outfit hasn’t gotten the attention they arguably deserve, they’ve soldiered on anyway, with a “red dirt metal” sound that’s as much Rob Zombie and Pantera as it is Waylon & Willie.
THC’s most recent album High in the Saddle finds them working, appropriately enough, with Bob Marlette, whose production credits include Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth and, yes, Lynyrd Skynyrd. Like its predecessor Dark Side of the Black, the album delivers a mutt-like mixture of Southern rock and metallic blues on indelible tracks like “Ride or Die,” “Stevie Nicks” and “Tongue Like a Devil.” Factor in frontman Big Dad Ritch’s very much larger-than-life stage presence, and Texas Hippie Coalition may yet create a legacy of their own.
Texas Hippie Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $17, all ages, sunshinestudioslive.com