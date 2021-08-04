Advance publicity for Pom Pom Squad made project leader Mia Berrin sound like a punk heir to the riot grrrl movement. To be honest, the debut Pom Pom Squad album Death of a Cheerleader (City Slang) bears the most resemblance to Olivia Rodrigo’s runaway hit Sour (Geffen).
But that’s no reason to cringe. Sure, some enthusiastic reviewers may overstate the case by calling Disney star Rodrigo “pop-punk,” but both she and Berrin know how to hurl the f-bombs when dissecting teen angst. Does Berrin use crunchier guitars? Maybe, but Rodrigo knows how to wield the feedback in tracks like “Brutal.” Conversely, Rodrigo may leverage her High School Musical experience to dial the angst to 11, but Pom Pom Squad songs like “Forever” and the “Crimson & Clover” cover can be overwrought as well.
Yet in the battle for perfection in the teen-clique set, no final judgment can be made until the nerds have spoken, and Clairo’s second album Sling (Republic/Good Buddy) might walk off with best of show. Clairo (Claire Cottrill) has opted for a sound more stark and melancholy than her debut album.
Normally, her breathy vocal style might get lost in the mix at the high school battle of the bands, but her lyrics rank as the most clever of the trio, while Jack Antonoff’s production leads to constant surprises — from the counter-beat guitars of “Zinnias” to the Carole King piano sounds of “Blouse.” All three women are teen powerhouses for 2021, but Clairo shows that attention to detail allows nerds to triumph over the popular kids.
Also New & Noteworthy
Holly Macve, Not the Girl (Modern Sky) – In a legendary 2016 evening at the original Flux Capacitor on Chelton Loop, a cluster of bands diverting from Austin’s SXSW made a local stop, and a British singer in a floppy hat bedazzled the audience by channeling Patsy Cline and Pam Tillis. Holly Macve’s debut album came out a year later to rave reviews, but all has been silent until now, when Macve shows that her song interpretations were no fluke. “Bird” and “Sweet Marie” carry psychedelic hints of Bobbie Gentry, but unlike country-pop hybrids like Ashley Monroe, Macve keeps pop tendencies in check.