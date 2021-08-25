Sean Padilla, a no-nonsense booking agent in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been recognized since the turn of the millennium as a rare Black musician diving deeply into the eclectic realms of indie rock. Too infrequently, Padilla brings out his Cocker Spaniels project to bedazzle fans with the breadth of his arrangements and lyrical references. Just in time, The Cocker Spaniels Are Still Alive and So Are You! (Bandcamp) arrives to provide glimmers of hope to a post-pandemic era.
The 21-track, hour-long work is distinguished by psychedelic tweakings and guest appearances from Padilla’s young children, but the more straightforward pop tracks like “Culture War” and “I Wish I Had the Time to Think” are a reminder of Padilla’s capability at playing the type of multi-instrumentalist game favored by Todd Rundgren. What makes the album richer is Padilla’s overt denunciation of male ego-stroking, and his unabashed willingness to discuss intimate family matters like the death of a grandmother during lockdown (“Cousin Chat Room”).
Also New & Noteworthy
The Killers, *Pressure Machine (Island Records) — The Killers have always been at their best when Brandon Flowers tones down the Vegas pizzazz in favor of unadorned plain speaking. Still, the last album to lean that way, 2006’s Sam’s Town, borrowed too much style from Bruce Springsteen. Just in the nick of time, the band paints a grim tale of rural small-town America filled with opioids and suicides; the project largely works. Flowers gathers quotes to open each track, calls on Phoebe Bridgers for backing vocals in “Runaway Horses” to give more indie cred, and loads the 11 tracks with ominous lines.
Willie Nile, The Day The Earth Stood Still (River House Records) — Punk bard Willie Nile always had a streak of Dylanesque protest, but this new album begins with a title track as fierce as Barry McGuire’s “Eve of Destruction,” and never lets up. There’s a song dedicated to departed civil rights leader John Lewis (“The Justice Bell”), and a duet with Steve Earle on “Blood On Your Hands.” Nile falls into the Barack Obama trap of holding on to hope too long, but a protest singer can’t stay angry forever.