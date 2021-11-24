It’s hard to say precisely what makes The Dodos’ new album Grizzly Peak (Polyvinyl) superior to the San Francisco duo’s previous seven studio releases. When The Dodos played Colorado Springs’ short-lived Side Door venue in 2019, the signature precise percussion and angular guitar licks already were crystallizing into a Dodos template. And Meric Long’s lyrics have been minor poetry miracles since the band first launched 15 years ago.
True, there are subtle backing violins and cellos here that have rarely been employed in the past, but the release doesn’t come close to being orchestral. Rather, these 10 tracks remain adventurous enough to qualify as Dodos art-rock, while at the same time offering enough dance rhythm and backbeat to be on any mainstream pop playlist. The opener, “Annie,” employs backbeat finger-picking, while the next track, “Pale Horizon,” features ideally placed synth and brass on top of Logan Kroeber’s powerful drumming. By the penultimate track “Unicorn,” the unrelenting power of the album is self-evident.
Also New & Noteworthy
Courtney Barnett, Things Take Time, Take Time (Mom + Pop) – After a COVID lockdown marked by a breakup and therapy, Melbourne, Australia-based Barnett went small by offering 10 sparse songs spanning less than 30 minutes, crafting the album with drumming from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, and guest instrumentation from Cate Le Bon. The result combines the raw feel of a bootleg home recording with the apparent simplicity of early-1970s Dylan, making it not so much epic as a diary of survival.
IDLES, Crawler (Partisan Records) – IDLES may have a reputation as both a premier U.K. live act and purveyors of fine punk studio efforts, but singer Joe Talbot is constantly out to prove the band’s uniqueness. This album spotlights his desire to sound fresh by opening slowly with the “MTT 420 RR” track that suggests Arctic Monkeys, and ending with ultra-short punk vignettes. In between, anthemic tracks like “The Wheel” sound better than the 1980s anthems of The Clash or U2. Talbot still needs to replace hubris with a bit of humility, though. Through constant claims of being the world’s greatest, the band risks falling down the Oasis or Stone Roses rabbit hole of believing one’s own myths.