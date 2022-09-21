When most people think of art, it’s painting, photography or film that come to mind. But some overlook the fact that music is art too. There is a new art gallery in town that recognizes this and has some cool things in store next week. In March 2022, local photographer Brian Tryon opened a small, Downtown art space called The Garfield Gallery. The goal was to display many artists in a safe, communal environment. “We represent new and the underrepresented artists as well as more known artists. We hope to provide a space to get the lesser-known artists and new artists discovered. To provide another cultural experience at a DIY level,” explains Tryon, who teaches photography at Community Prep School. “Also, my students are learning gallery management and have a safe space and a platform to hang their art and express themselves in the community.”
Since opening, there have been several art shows and some live music as well. “We have live music every first Friday. Joe Johnson did his record release here and other rad local musicians like Dear Rabbit and Seance will play here next month,” says Tryon. In addition to local shows, on Monday, Sept. 26, The Garfield Gallery will host its first national act — none other than Eric Bachmann of influential ‘90s indie rock outfits Archers of Loaf and Crooked Fingers. “Eric playing here is important because music is an art form and having a national act shows that we are capable of having low-key shows. It’s supporting culture and giving folks other spots for music on a small level,” Tryon says.
Archers of Loaf formed in 1991 and made a comeback in 2011. They’ll be releasing their new album, Reason in Decline, in October. Bachmann is currently doing a solo tour in intimate spaces, and that’s what will bring him to The Garfield Gallery.
There’s a lineup of excellent shows going on around town in the next seven days and here are a few standouts. Wednesday night the 21st, Canadian goth rockers The Birthday Massacre will be at The Black Sheep performing songs spanning their 23-year career. Joining Massacre will be Dead Posey and Korine. Friday night will also be a real rocker. Local deathcore group Flesh Digest will be playing The Black Sheep and sludge/doom titans Dust Lord will be making their return to Colorado Springs next door at Vultures.
Dust Lord was originally formed in Colorado Springs by Spike Shavor. In April of 2021, Spike moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and though he wasn’t in Colorado Springs anymore, that didn’t stop the Lord of Dust from carrying on. He’s created a new lineup, kept moving and is now better than ever.
“Tulsa has been fantastic! We’ve really carved out a space there,” explains Shavor. “I’m excited to bring Dust Lord back to where it began, mostly so our new members Connor and Brad can meet all the 719 homies they didn’t know they had, but also to do what Dust Lord does best: Bring the muthafucking noise!” They will be joined by Kalakuta and Tovenaar, featuring former Dust Lord bassist Peter Getreuer.
Saturday evening, more doom metal rolls through The Triple Nickel with Maryland’s Yatra along with Seattle’s deathCAVE, Denver’s Lost Relics, and local support from Colorado Springs’ very own Worry. If heavy isn’t your thing, you can catch a true variety of talent (and non-talent) at The Odd Show at Lulu’s. It’s a special event curated by Yves Sturdevant and her dance troupe, The Luddites. It features several performers outside of their comfort zones, and generally odd material — everything from music, to comedy, dance, art and more. There will also be a variety of vendors to ensure the evening remains odd. This is a great event that promotes community and weirdness and encourages you to be yourself — because we need more of that in the world.