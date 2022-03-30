Three months into 2022, and this is already shaping up to be a weird year for Kanye.
It started out the way they all do, with Kanye attempting to start a feud. This year, he chose Billie Eilish, whom he accused of disrespecting his friend Travis Scott, the multimillionaire rapper who famously continued to perform during a stage surge in which 10 fans died from asphyxiation.
The cause for Kanye’s concern was an Atlanta date on her “Happier Than Ever Tour,” during which Eilish realized a fan was gasping for air in the pit area, stopped her performance, and got a backstage crew member to bring the girl an inhaler. “I wait for people to be OK before I keep going,” she said before resuming the show.
Eilish wasn’t lying: Her fans have posted other video clips of the singer stopping shows to help an audience member who needed medical attention. But the implied reference was hard to miss. Especially if you’re Kanye, who didn’t hesitate to hit the all-caps key and make his feelings known on Instagram.
“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED. TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”
Eilish’s response was more subdued: “literally never said a thing about Travis. was just helping a fan.”
A victim’s grandfather also piped in: “To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us,” he told Rolling Stone. “What an idiotic thing to say.”
Despite all of this negativity emanating from Eilish and the victims’ family members, Ye rose above the fray, turning his attention to more pressing matters like:
• Writing hostile posts every time Kim Kardashian is seen with her new boyfriend,
• Making a claymation video in which he decapitates Kim’s new boyfriend, and
• Declaring “We won we won we won we won” when Billboard disqualified his Donda 2 album from chart inclusion because it can only be listened to on a custom MP3 player that Kanye sells for $200.
From there, things took a turn for the worse.
“There’s a storm coming and shit might go down,” warned Daily Show host Trevor Noah in a 10-minute segment devoted to the feud between Kanye, Kardashian and aforementioned boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Sure, he said, you might think this is all just a marketing stunt for the new Kardashians reality show, but it could just as easily be the beginning of a slow-motion car crash.
“Two things can be true,” he concluded. “Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.”
It’s good that Noah, who grew up in an abusive household, is using his platform to raise awareness of domestic violence. It’s also a 180-degree turn from the way he responded to Chris Brown’s brutal beating of Rihanna, which he used as comedy fodder in a series of exceptionally cruel Twitter posts.
“Today because of allergies, I woke up and my face was puffy and swollen – I looked like I was in the car with Chris Brown,” read one.
“Chris Brown’s FAME album is NO#1 on iTunes,” read another. “Rihanna is canceling shows due to poor sales. I guess he beat her again.”
When the young comedian was anointed host of The Daily Show in 2015, those were among the many tweets that came back to haunt him. Just as they are now in the days leading up to Sunday’s Grammy Awards, which Noah will be hosting.
Meanwhile, the tag-team celebrity wrestling match continues.
Kanye has made his feelings known by posting a photo of Noah with the caption “All in together now…Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya” on Instagram, which earned him a 24-hour time-out.
Noah countered via instagram with an open letter to Kanye — because direct messaging has yet to be invented — in which he expressed his deep admiration for the troubled artist.
“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye,” he fawned. “You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned into performance perfection. ... Because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts....”
Then came the sucker-punch: “It breaks my heart to see you like this,” he all but sobbed. “I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you.”
On March 19, a Kanye representative told Variety that the Grammy Awards producers have removed him from their lineup of performers, due to his “concerning online behavior.” Noah, for his part, says he’s not responsible for the artist getting the ax — “I said counsel Kanye, not cancel Kanye,” he tweeted — but stopped short of saying he’d advised against it.
So are the Grammys part of that insidious cancel-culture movement Josh Hawley warned us about?
Given some of this year’s other Grammy nominees, most likely not. Serial sexual harasser Louis C.K. and homophobic standup comic Kevin Hart are both up for Best Comedy Album. Dave Chappelle, who’s back to making anti-trans jokes, is up for Best Spoken Word Album.
And Marilyn Manson — who’s now been accused of abuse by more than a dozen women — is a nominee, thanks to his appearance on Kanye’s first Donda collection, for Album of the Year.
Which of those nominees, if any, will be walking the red carpet at Sunday’s Grammy ceremony is anyone’s guess. But the likelihood of them making their way up to the podium seems pretty remote.
Kanye, of course, is another story. A 22-time Grammy winner with 75 nominations under his belt, he’ll have five shots at taking the microphone, more if he feels like stretching his legs. Or he may not show up at all. Either way, the controversy is bound to give the Grammys a ratings boost.
And yes, Billie Eilish will still be performing.