It was more than 20 years after The Cramps gave birth to the psychobilly genre that The Koffin Kats showed up on the scene, and it’s been another 20 since.
While Lux Interior and Poison Ivy took their cues from the likes of Link Wray and Hasil Adkins, second-wave psychobilly bands like The Koffin Kats favored hardcore tempos and the heightened testosterone levels that go along with them.
But the Detroit band also has its fair share of vintage accoutrements — from frontman Vic Victor’s hard-ridden standup bass to Tommy Koffin’s amped-up hollow body guitar — and their level of showmanship is unassailable. When the band played The Black Sheep last February, they delivered a 20-song-plus set that went heavy on mosh-friendly favorites like “For Hire,” “Riding High” and “The Way of the Road.” And while originality may not be the band’s strongest suit, the fact that they can do that with the same manic energy and sheer stamina they started out with is no small feat.
The Koffin Kats, with The Homewreckers, Mad Dog, and The Smokin’ J’s, Thursday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15, all-ages, blacksheeprocks.com