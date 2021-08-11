At the beginning of March 2020, when known cases of COVID were still confined to a handful of states, Mountain Goats leader John Darnielle was doubling down. Tripling down, actually. In a single month, he and his crew would record three different albums in three very different settings and situations.
Durham, North Carolina’s best-known indie band had good reason to keep up the pace, having booked enough time to record a pair of new albums in two of the most storied studios in the deep South: Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, Tennessee, and FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
At the start of the sessions, Darnielle was thinking less about the pandemic than the Super Tuesday primaries, which happened to coincide with their first day of recording. But the attention of all four musicians — singer/songwriter/guitarist Darnielle, bassist Peter Hughes, drummer Jon Wurster and multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas — was also drawn to the sense of history surrounding them. That included a collection of vintage instruments, like the Wurlitzer organ featured on countless Southern soul hits that was now just sitting there as if it had been waiting for them. Better still was the collection of contributing session musicians, including Charles Hodges, who played organ on Al Green’s hits, as well as original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section members Will McFarlane and Spooner Oldham.
By the end of the sessions, The Mountain Goats emerged with two critically acclaimed albums: the moody Dark in Here (known to the band as the Muscle Shoals album) and the more soul-influenced Getting Into Knives (aka the Motown album).
The third Mountain Goats album, by contrast, could hardly have been more different. In the wake of the national state-of-emergency declaration, Darnielle dug out his $89 boombox, the same one he’d used to make some of the earliest Mountain Goats recordings. With it, he began writing and recording Songs for Pierre Chuvin on his own — just as he’d done when The Mountain Goats was still a solo project. His idea was to raise money to help tide the band over, since touring was one of their primary sources of income. At the time, no one imagined how long the shutdown would last.
While The Mountain Goats have been nothing if not prolific, three albums in the course of one month is wildly ambitious. Still, there was never any question that Darnielle — a former psychiatric nurse who’s also written two novels and a book-length appreciation of Black Sabbath’s Masters of Reality — had it in him. Over the past three decades, he and his band have released 25 studio albums and 20 EPs.
While The Mountain Goats’ eccentric folk-rock approach has, over time, moved toward more ambitious compositions and arrangements, Darnielle’s lyrics can be altogether elliptical. One standout track on Dark in Here bears the title “Arguing with the Ghost of Peter Laughner About His Coney Island Baby Review.” Its lyrics have nothing to do with the Lou Reed album nor, for that matter, the drug-addled reviewer who declared, “I got the nerve to say to my old hero, hey Lou, if you really mean that last line of Coney Island Baby: ‘You know I’d give the whole thing up for you,’ then maybe you ought to do just that.”
Actually, says Darnielle, the song is an expression of grief over the death of David Berman, the Silver Jews and Pavement co-founder whose loss in 2019 dealt a devastating blow to the indie-rock community.
In the final days before hitting the road, Darnielle took time out to discuss the finer points of boomboxes, Lou Reed albums, dueting with Stephen Colbert, and the long-awaited tour that will bring The Mountain Goats to The Black Sheep on Aug. 18.
Indy: One month is a very short period of time to record three albums, even for you. Was there any sense of urgency involved in that?
John Darnielle: Only when I was doing the tape. I was writing a song every day and recording every day in the hopes that I could get a tape to market in order to help get my band paid. Because it was beginning to look to me like we wouldn’t be out on the road for a long time. And that did turn out to be true. So yeah, that was the urgency there. It was literally economic urgency.
So what was it like going back to record on your boombox? You’ve had that quite a while.
That was how I started The Mountain Goats, was with the Panasonic RX-FT500. I had some ideas and I liked the way they sounded coming through that particular model’s mic. I’ve bought several in the years since and, with some of them, the microphone doesn’t work the same way. Because they’re cheap, I don’t think there was a lot of quality control. So I suspect that mine was defective. And the defect worked in my favor, right?
What was the defect?
Well, most boombox mics — and I learned this through trial and error — they actually condense in a very active way, so that if you raise your voice, it adjusts the levels with the assumption that you don’t want to be getting that much louder, that you want a steady level of volume. But that’s not what you want. What you want is to be able to get louder or softer at will, without the microphone, you know, freaking out about it.
So with mine, I think what would happen is that the cardioid condenser would open, and then remain open, while the later ones opened and closed super quickly and made your dynamic sound very confused. But this first one would sort of follow you into the red line and let you stay there.
So yeah, going back to my old boombox just seemed like the thing to do, you know, at the beginning of the lockdown. I’d have a song idea and I’d record it. And, for me, that was a return to an old style of working. That’s how I used to work all the time.
I once did an interview with Willie Dixon, back when I knew almost nothing about the blues, and I’ve always thought about how much better it could’ve been. If you’d gotten to record in Memphis and Muscle Shoals back when you were first starting out, how do you think the experience would have been different, both personally and musically?
That’s a good question. I think one of the benefits of aging — I can’t speak for everybody — but for me, I’ve become more conscious of the value of the moment and where I’m positioned in it, you know? Whereas when you’re younger, generally speaking, you can plop a guy down into the most storied studio in the world, and he’s not going to be that conscious of the history of it. Because the weight of history, I think presses a little harder on you as you grow as a person.
If you’d put me in Muscle Shoals back when I was first doing this, I didn’t have any musical chops to offer at all in a situation like that. I did have ideas, and my ideas were good enough to entertain some people, and I still play some of those songs, right? But there’d be no reason to play those songs for Will McFarlane. [Laughs.] Which is not really to say anything against my older stuff. It’s just radically different now.
So back when I was starting out, I wasn’t qualified to be there, but I am now. I don’t think my younger self would have had even the faintest notion of what to do with that opportunity.
I understand that the lyrics to “Arguing with the Ghost of Peter Laughner About His Coney Island Baby Review” have nothing to do with its title. But Laughner’s review was so over-the-top, I’m wondering what you thought of it.
Well, I mean, Peter Laughner was young when he died. And that’s a very young way of looking at things. There’s a famous line from André Breton — the surrealist, right? — “Beauty will be convulsive or will not be at all.”
Well, this is just flatly untrue [laughs], but it sure does seem like a thing to say when you’re in your 20s: “If it’s not disrupting, if it’s not overwhelming, if it’s not beating down, then it’s nothing!” Yeah, I mean, that seems true when you’re a young artist or critic. You can’t imagine the uses of something that perhaps sits gently with you and offers a mild comfort, right? And this was the way that people dismissed New Age music for a long time, people would be down on it for being so mellow and stuff. And then other people would go, “Well, yes, but it makes me feel better after a terrible day, you know, in a way that music that confronts me with the depths of my emotions does not.”
I was obsessed with Lou Reed when I was 14 and 15 years old. And with a lot of things, you know, you get obsessed and then you renounce it, Oh, this guy’s full of shit or whatever. But then eventually you make peace with knowing that he would be really good sometimes, and other times he wouldn’t. And Peter Laughner was a guy who’d been profoundly affected by the Velvet Underground, and didn’t want to hear anything that wasn’t in that mode of disruption.
It seems like, if an artist’s music changes your life, they’ve earned the right to record whatever they want afterward. Besides which, Coney Island Baby was a really good album.
Yeah, that’s my favorite Lou solo album by about a country mile. I think it’s as good as he got.
Back in the pre-pandemic era, your band played Stephen Colbert, who traded verses with you on “This Year” while dancing around manically. And you looked really, really happy the whole time. What was that like?
Well, that’s pretty much how I always look onstage. Like, I’m just happy to be onstage. I actually don’t love being on television. But I was having a very good time with Stephen, he’s a pretty good pal. And it’s a blast, you know, to have him coming out and singing, I mean, that was super fun. And it was unusual, because we’ve played that song a million times, you know. So any time you mix it up, it’s super cool.
After all this time, do you still have moments in the studio when the band’s laying down a track and you just get chills?
Oh yeah. Like Matt’s sax solo on the song “Younger” on In League with Dragons. He’s a jazz musician who plays sax and woodwinds, but nobody really asks for a straight actual “step out and do it” solo, right? This is not the role of the saxophone in a lot of rock and roll these days, although, yeah, we’re kind of actively working to bring some of that back. So it was late at night, and he did five or six takes, and every single time, we’d go, “Yes, that’s the one!” And it just kept on building, until it absolutely illuminated the track.
I mean, that’s never gonna stop for me. It’s the best job in the world, this is. Admittedly, it was barely a job at all for the last 16 months. Or at least it was a job of a very different sort. But the stuff that we get to do is an immense blessing — and the experiences we get to have, which are often of the sort that people think they have to leave behind in their youth. You know, our job gives us epiphanous experiences regularly. They are part of the job. And I guess the job itself is to reflect those, you know, in a way that you get to share them with the people who listen to the music. That’s sort of the idea.
The Black Sheep will be one of the earliest shows on your first tour since lockdown. What do you think it’ll be like?
It sort of changes from day to day. A week ago, we were all thinking it’s just going to be amazing. But now the COVID numbers are so bad in parts of the U.S. that it’s feeling different for us. I’m really looking forward to playing and can’t wait to see the audience. But I think at this point, it would be imprudent for the audience to not be masked, and that’s a shame because I was kind of hoping to play in a room full of vaccinated people.
So it’s going to be emotional for us to play. You’ve got this shifting state of play here and the massive failure of we as a populace to confront this crisis by uniting and all getting vaccinated is just dispiriting. So that’s going to make the return to the road feel conflicted. But the shows, I mean, I don’t doubt that the shows will be ecstatic. They’ll be really great.