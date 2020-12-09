Just as Dylan, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd were snubbed in recent Grammy nominations, some famous musicians have launched new studio works to collective shrugs. For every Fiona Apple getting showered with praise, there’s a Killers, Blitzen Trapper or Struts left forgotten. Fans of The Killers might say Brandon Flowers’ Las Vegas band got some high Metacritic rankings for Imploding the Mirage (Island Records), but in terms of industry buzz, the album seems to have fallen into the Pearl Jam pit of ennui. That’s too bad, because even though Flowers tries too hard to add Bon Iver-like touches, he recruits Weyes Blood and k.d. lang to provide a rich Springsteenesque sound to this new album, similar to the band’s Sam’s Town.
At least The Killers’ fate is not as dismal as Blitzen Trapper’s, whose recent Holy Smokes Future Jokes (Yep Roc) seems calculatedly forgotten. Eric Earley sings some of his finest melodies in “Bardo’s Light” and “Baptismal,” and the band actually tries to wax philosophical. That may be a problem for Earley, and for Luke Spiller, whose band The Struts tried to promote nostalgia with an early Aerosmith/NY Dolls sound. The Struts’ third album Strange Days (Interscope) ponders the pandemic with help from Albert Hammond Jr., Tom Morello and two Def Leppard members. Is it uneven with hits and misses? Sure. But do any of these three albums deserve to be ignored this utterly.
Also New & Noteworthy
Sad13, Haunted Painting (Wax Nine) – This is the second solo album by Sadie Dupuis of the band Speedy Ortiz, an album that confronts grief and personal loss with more focus than her debut, yet adds plenty of fun-pop and orchestral playfulness. As Speedy Ortiz fans know, Dupuis has quirky hooks baked into her psyche, so even when lamenting the environment or her departed father, the fun still bursts through.
Rachel Brooke, The Loneliness in Me (Mal Records) – Northern Michigan songwriter Brooke, daughter of the late bluegrass artist Barry Van Guilder, is out to change assumptions of country music with 12 wistful, original but traditionalist country tunes, augmenting her solo work and vocals with Modern Mal. The title track or “The Hard Way” could convince a skeptic that she’ll be able to take on Nashville on her own terms.