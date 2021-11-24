Much like Alt-J’s Joe Newman, Palms vocalist Ben Rothbard’s singing is an acquired taste. In the case of Newman, not everyone acquired it — the “People Also Ask” questions that turn up in an Alt-J Google search include “what is the band everyone hates?” and “why does Alt-J sound like that? — but that didn’t stop them from winning Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize.
Likewise, The Palms’ idiosyncratic sound earned 2015’s “Push Off” single 10 million views on YouTube and 30 million plays on Spotify, along with comments like “I want this song to play in the background of my life.”
Rothbard and guitarist Johnny Zambetti formed their self-described hip-pop duo after record-company disputes exposed their previous group Terraplane Sun to the “dark side of the music world.”
So it makes sense that last year’s Charlie album finds them continuing to retain 100 percent ownership of their music, along with a devoted fan base to keep them going.