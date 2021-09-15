While triple fiddles are popular in the Western Swing world, the combination is exceedingly rare in other genres. But that hasn’t stopped the Quebe Sisters from using them to create a body of work that draws upon jazz, pop, doowop and, yes, Western Swing.
Growing up in Krum, Texas — a 2.5-square-mile town whose population at the time was less than 2,000 — the home-schooled trio were still in their early teens when they began winning regional and national fiddle competitions. It was Ricky Skaggs who suggested they add vocals to their act, a move that set the stage for the successes that would follow.
They’ve since collaborated with artists ranging from Kacey Musgraves to Willie Nelson, released four full-length albums and toured nationally and overseas for more than a decade. They’ve also picked up endorsements from a number of heavyweight artists along the way. “It’s an honor to live on the same planet as the Quebe Sisters Band,” country legend Marty Stuart once raved. “They represent everything that I love about pure American music, and I’m probably their biggest fan.”
The Quebe Sisters, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., all ages, $20-$25, lulusdownstairs.com