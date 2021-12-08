Like their West Coast counterparts Fishbone, New York City band The Toasters were born on the cusp of the second- and third-wave ska movements, and against all odds, are still alive and kicking.
British expat Robert “Bucket” Hingley and his bandmates were working in a Lower East Side comic book shop when they fell under the spell of 2-Tone acts like The Beat and The Specials.
After making their live debut with hardcore reggae band Bad Brains, The Toasters established themselves as one of the hardest-working and top-drawing bands on the local club scene. Recriminations, their debut EP, was produced by Joe Jackson not long after he’d released his own ska-influenced album Beat Crazy.
Over the course of the next four decades, nine albums and dozens of lineup changes, the band would broaden its sound to incorporate elements of rock, pop and R&B, without losing sight of the music’s Jamaican and U.K. origins.
The Toasters’ Black Sheep show will be one of the last on their current national tour, after which they’ll take a few months off before heading overseas for a six-week string of European dates. Expect the current setlist to include fan favorites like “2-Tone Army,” “Don’t Let the Bastards Grind You Down,” and their most recent single, the appropriately titled “Turn Back Time.”