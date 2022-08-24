Laurel Wright and Wes Lunsford, The Young Fables duo, had expanded their reach from eastern Tennessee to Nashville when disaster struck Wright twice in 2018: She lost her sister and father in less than nine months. Release of the follow-up to 2018’s Old Songs also was slowed by the 2020 lockdown that eliminated most live performances. But the lead-up to the launch of Pages (Hope Tree) was preceded by a People magazine article in June detailing the duo’s struggles. On Aug. 13, the accompanying documentary, Fable of a Song, debuted in Maryville, Tennessee.
So does the album fall victim to over-expectations? Hardly, due to the duo’s reliance on crisp, understated contributions from studio musicians, and expert storytelling in every song. From the saucy opener “Wonder If We Did” to the plain-spoken “A Thing or Two,” Wright and Lunsford provide a template for how modern country should sound.
Also New & Noteworthy
Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Cheat Codes (BMG) – Esoteric producer Danger Mouse (Brian Burton) was rumored to be collaborating on political hip-hop with Roots co-founder Black Thought (Tarik Trotter). The resulting album features such guests as Raekwon, A$AP Rocky and MF Doom. But the vocal lineup is less important than the complex orchestrations giving depth to tracks like “The Darkest Part” and “Belize.” If the album has any shortcomings, it’s that all political statements and riffs are in the right place and time, leaving little room for surprises — though living up to expectations is good enough.
Superorganism, World Wide Pop (Domino) – Orono Noguchi has led a fluctuating large band of London pop-anarchists since 2018, deconstructing pop music from the 1960s to the present. Their 2018 debut album gained a big audience for a Mixmaster approach to mash-ups, and this second outing was a hit from its day of release, odd for such a psychedelic gumbo. When a young band has Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus singing backup, there’s instant street cred. But when the mumbling of “Thanks for the edibles” gives way to a melodic track like “Don’t Let the Colony Collapse,” it’s obvious there’s more to Superorganism than a medley of noise.