Last year, we wrapped up December mentioning pop albums by major artists that were largely overlooked. In 2021, this benign neglect seemed to fall upon country-oriented singers who were supposed to be big deals.
The most notable was Sturgill Simpson, considered an alt-country god who brought psychedelia to Nashville. He released a couple archived bluegrass collections, then launched The Ballad of Dood and Juanita (High Top Mountain) in the fall with little fanfare or notice. The post-Civil War tale of love and immigration may use some corny sound effects and choruses, but it’s odd to see Simpson snubbed.
Same with Nashville bad boy Hayes Carll, who promised his seventh studio album would be a return to country roots. You Get It All (Dualtone), co-produced by Carll’s wife Allison Moorer, not only lives up to billing but succeeds more than any previous album. But the supply-chain problems of late 2021 made the album all but impossible to find. Jim James of My Morning Jacket, who mixes soul and jam-band styles with country rock, managed to get his band’s self-titled reunion album on the ATO label out to more stores, and its 11 tracks were among the band’s best and most diverse. Precious few seemed to care, however.
Also New & Noteworthy
Juice WRLD, Fighting Demons (Grade A/Interscope) – Dec. 8 was the second anniversary of the death of Jarad Higgins, aka Juice WRLD, so it seems inevitable that a second posthumous collection from the rock-steeped rapper would come out soon thereafter. Juice WRLD left a portfolio deserving of several releases, and this one features duets with Justin Bieber and with Suga of BTS, as well as tracks like “Burn” that speak frankly about mental health.
Sarah McQuaid, The St. Buryan Sessions (Shovel and a Spade Records) – There are understandably few live recordings since the pandemic began, but Cornwall multi-instrumentalist Sarah McQuaid did the next best thing, recording in the empty St. Buryan’s Church in July 2020. The 15 songs in the album and concert film feature originals, covers and a few pop standards like “Autumn Leaves,” providing ample reasons why McQuaid often is compared to British folk legend Sandy Denny.
