Three Lobed Recordings launched in North Carolina in 2000, and has spent two decades focused on the eclectic and psychedelic. Special 20th-anniversary LPs have rolled out all year, but the recent launch of new works by Pelt and Body/Dilloway/Head represent the pinnacle of the label’s birthday bash.
Pelt is an experimental bluegrass-drone ensemble harking back to the early 1990s, though Reticence/Resistance is the band’s first new work since 2012. The side-long tracks come from a 2017 performance at London’s Café OTO and feature lush arrangements of violin, piano, banjo, and bells that could serve as a meditative mantra as well as a source for deep listening.
Body/Dilloway/Head is admittedly more of a challenging recording. Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth has released two albums as Body/Head with experimentalist Bill Nace. This time, Gordon and Nace passed their original works to noise prankster Aaron Dilloway, the eminence behind such projects as Wolf Eyes and Universal Indians. The LP’s first side tweaks voices and found sounds, while the final Side 2 track, “Secret Cats,” slowly shifts to almost recognizable melodies. Maybe the latter LP is an acquired taste, but listeners are lucky to have a label like Three Lobed willing to take chances.
Also New & Noteworthy
Geese, Projector (Play It Again Sam) – Urban chatter has escalated all year about this Brooklyn quintet who enjoy playing with time signatures and unusual song structures. It’s nice to report that Geese has the unrestrained frivolity of such NYC bands as Bodega, while at the same time offering songs normal enough to introduce to mainstream friends. Even if the nine tracks don’t always bowl you over, Geese have given the world an auspicious beginning.
The World is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Illusory Walls (Epitaph) – The fourth proper studio album by this Connecticut band continues World’s intent to polish the type of progressive rock favored by Coheed & Cambria. The 11 tracks are complex and ambitious, but the best moments are those with unadorned solo acoustic guitar or the backing vocal of Sarah Cowell. The more orchestrated tracks can impress on first listen, but get lost in pomposity after a few repeat spins.