Tigerwine is a band that has been doing huge things musically, helping put Colorado Springs on the map. They have a unique sound that combines elements of ’90s grunge, post rock, shoegaze and modern post hardcore. If Linkin Park, Nirvana, My Bloody Valentine and Thrice all had an adorable li’l music baby, it would be the magic that is Tigerwine. They have been a band since 2012, and after a year of switching record labels and releasing a new album during a pandemic, they will be hitting The Black Sheep stage on July 24. They’ll be joined by a stacked lineup that includes Castele, False Report, Between the Heart, and SemiFiction.
“I am over the moon about it,” explains singer/guitarist Hayden Trobee. “There’s two special things about this show. First being that our drummer Shane recently made a huge sacrifice and moved back home to the East Coast to be near some family, so our good friend Tyler, a sweetheart and scary good drummer, is going to be playing with us!” he says. “Also the fact that we get to come back to The Black Sheep is a really big deal for us. They’ve been such a big part of our band’s story and have supported us in huge ways. I’m so happy they get to come back to work and do what they love.”
After getting out of their record deal with Blood & Ink Records, the band signed with long-running hardcore label Tooth & Nail Records in early 2020. “We are having such a great experience with T&N,” says Hayden. “They’ve been so accommodating, attentive and considerate while also giving really helpful guidance.”
On May 1, they released their Tooth & Nail debut, Nothing Is for You. This album is the same Tigerwine sound but a little more polished and light-hearted. “This band has always served as a perfect place for me to express my frustrations,” he says. “This time, I didn’t feel the need to keep every track aligning with the same theme or feeling like on [2017’s] Die With Your Tongue Out. I’m glad to have made the trek through that, but I felt freed up to write some less-consequential stuff. Like several tracks on Nothing Is for You are literally about books I love and hate so it’s not quite as heavy.”
Releasing an album during a pandemic can be tough, so it wasn’t quite as hyped as it should’ve been, but that doesn’t make it any less of a killer album. “Covid virtually destroyed this album cycle, but I would have loved for everyone to see the Tooth & Nail team shine. We’ll get ’em on the next one I guess,” Hayden says.
There are some great shows around town this weekend, such as a killer local show with 719 greats Cheap Perfume, Tejon Street Corner Thieves and Salt of Sanguine on Friday, July 16, at The Black Sheep. Or, you could also go down to the 555 and see an energetic punk rock show with Sack (featuring members of Teenage Bottlerocket and The Lillingtons), Jerk from Las Vegas, Goners from the UK, and Shivers from Wyoming on the same night. If rock ’n’ roll nostalgia is more your thing, you can also take the stairway to heaven, or the stairway to Stargazers Theatre for Zoso, the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience, performing both July 16 and 17.