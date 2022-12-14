You can always tell when it’s the holiday season because yet another KISS box set is out and ready for gift wrapping. Well, maybe not every holiday season. After all, there’s only so much KISS magic to go around. But that hasn’t stopped the band from releasing 10 box sets’ worth of what longtime manager Doc McGhee once described as “four chords and bad lyrics.”
The KISS-box phenomenon arrived in 1976 with the release of The Originals on Casablanca Records, the same mobbed-up label that signed Parliament, Donna Summer and the Village People. It was nothing to write home about — just a 30-track repackaging of the band’s first three albums, tucked into paper sleeves that replicated the original covers, plus a 16-page booklet, a color KISS Army sticker, and a sheet of six trading cards.
By comparison, KISS’ new Creatures of the Night box set is a treasure trove, a celebration of the album’s 40th birthday with a total of 103 tracks, 75 of which are previously unreleased. It also includes facsimiles of the original bio sheet, a tour poster, stage drawings, a “Loudest Band in the World” poster, and a hefty $300 price tag if you order it from the band’s website. (Smart shoppers can pick it up at Walmart for just $265.93.)
Of course, for those who’ve outgrown the KISS army, there are plenty of other legacy acts competing for a spot under their Christmas tree, Hanukkah menorah or Kwanzaa kinara.
Leading the pack for many will be The Beatles’ Revolver Box, a five-album set that includes 31 alternate takes and home demos, along with a 100-page book of glossy photos and thoughtful observations by actual Beatle Paul McCartney and musicology-inclined hip-hop icon Questlove. Hardcore Paul fans may also covet the Limited Edition Color Vinyl McCartney I/II/III box, which comes in a slipcase with typography designed by Ed Ruscha.
Neil Young fans, meanwhile, will be thrilled to receive the 50th Anniversary edition of Harvest — pretty sure I have my original 8-track version around here somewhere — which augments the 1972 album with session outtakes, unreleased solo BBC concert recordings, a very well-reviewed full-length documentary film (which was shot during the sessions but never reached theaters), a hardbound book and a fold-out poster.
In other baby-boomer news, this year is also the 50th anniversary of Frank Zappa’s Waka/Wazoo and The Beach Boys’ Sail on Sailor – 1972, so they get boxed sets too.
New Wave fans can gleefully unwrap Human League: The Virgin Years, a five-LP set that happens to skip the Sheffield band’s more artistically interesting early phase and cuts straight to the New Wave lineup that actually sold records. The LPs come in five different colors that the band reportedly chose themselves, which makes it all the more special.
Alternatively, you could pick up Dexys Midnight Runners’ caustically titled Too-Rye-Ay as it should have sounded, a four-LP box set in which Kevin Rowland, who’d sacked his old band right before the original was recorded, goes back to the sonic drawing board, with lots of live tracks and unreleased outtakes thrown in for good measure.
That Bowie fan in your life is no doubt dreaming of Divine Symmetry, a four-album set of Hunky Dory-era recordings that includes nearly 50 previously unreleased home demos, radio sessions and live tracks, as well as a 100-page hardback book and a 60-page replica of Bowie’s notebooks featuring handwritten lyrics, costume drawings and recording notes.
Meanwhile, fashion-conscious hip-hop collectors can close out the year with Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers box set. True, the original album was just released back in May, but this one is pressed in gold vinyl and paired with a black sweatshirt bearing an album-related image, available in sizes S-2XL. To get a glimpse of how excited your giftee will be, there’s a full 7:28-minute unboxing video on YouTube.
And let’s not forget that there’s someone out there, right now, who’s in serious need of a seven-album, 93-track super-deluxe edition of Guns N’ Roses’ Use Your Illusion I and II. This one includes a new orchestral version of “November Rain,” four songs with vocals by the late Blind Melon leader Shannon Hoon, a 100-page hardcover book, a Conspiracy Inc. replica fan club folder (with membership card!), 10 double-design lithos with red and blue reveal sleeves, four sticky cloth Use Your Illusion backstage passes, and a Ritz Theatre 5/16/1991 replica concert ticket with the original misprinted date of 5/15/1991.
There’s more. The serious bluegrass/country fan on your list will swoon over Life’s Work: A Retrospective, which brings together four discs’ worth of Doc Watson recordings, some in collaboration with his son Merle, others with the likes of Chet Atkins, Alison Krauss and Bill Monroe. For serious jazz fans, there’s a new four-LP Nina Simone box set. And for serious avant-garde music fans, there’s a 13-album Meredith Monk collection.
But this year’s most original box set award goes to The Birdsong Project, a 20-LP love letter to our feathered friends that boasts 242 recordings of original songs and readings that were inspired by or, in some cases incorporate, singing birds. A National Audubon Society fundraiser, it includes tracks by the likes of Beck, Karen O, Nick Cave (yikes), Mark Ronson, Elvis Costello, The Flaming Lips, Beastie Boy Ad-Rock, and many more. There’s also a 60-page book that includes essays and original artworks by musicians who contributed to the set.
The one big drawback is the fact that The Birdsong Project will set you back at least $400, so you may want to check your current bank balance, and future employment prospects, before investing in this one. Thankfully, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.