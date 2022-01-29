Tool played the Broadmoor World Arena on Friday, January 28 after staging a performance at Denver's Ball Arena the night prior.
I was supposed to cover the show but got sick last-minute, so thankfully Indy music writer Bryan Ostrow filled in for me, as did my local photographer pal David Gaston.
So credit to them both for the text and images in this post. I asked Bryan to send me a short review on the show, which acts as a nice follow-up to his earlier column on arena-size tours returning to the Springs, which focused partly on Tool's opening act, Blond Redhead, since most readers are by now familiar with the main attraction. Below this image collection, Bryan shares his show impressions. (And, for the record, yes, I'm super bummed I missed the show and jelly of their experiences, but grateful they covered me and had a good time.)
Bryan Ostrow:
It’s 7:30 at the Broadmoor World Arena and the lights go dark. Brooklyn’s Blonde Redhead takes the stage. They rip through a melodic and melancholy set of noise-infused indie rock that engaged the listeners and provided a perfect soundtrack for those getting to their seats. Before their last song, vocalist Kazu Makino joked, “The next band is really good, you should stay for them.” And that’s exactly what we did.
As I'm waiting in a very chaotic, and what felt like a forever line for a tasty beverage, I start to hear the ambient sounds of Tool’s “Fear Inoculum" blaring from the speakers. My legs impatiently shake as the elderly staff slowly shuffles from the hotdog oven to the beer cups. I rush down right in time for them to kick into the song fully with a visual light show that makes Pink Floyd look like amateur hour.
I have been seeing Tool since 2000 and this was a highlight performance. The incredible lights, lasers and videos paired up perfectly with a career-spanning setlist with songs from every album except their debut EP, Opiate. From which they did perform the title track the night before in Denver. They played over a two hour set here, starting ferociously and heavy with hit after hit. They played “Sober,” “Pushit,” and “The Grudge” among many other past favorites.
Tool ended the first set with 1996’s fierce “Hooker with a Penis.” After a brief intermission they came back out for a vibed out three-song encore starting with “Chocolate Chip Trip,” which is an incredible drum solo song from the amazing Danny Carey complete with an overhead video of him Kaleidoscope style. The band then all joined on the front of the stage for the intimate delivery of Fear Inoculum’s “Culling Voices.”
Tool has always had a no phone/filming policy. And though people complain about it, I think it’s very much needed and makes for the best show it can possibly be. Watching a show through a sea of cell phones takes the specialness of the experience away. But before launching into their final song for the evening, Maynard said, “Ok, now you can pull out your stupid fucking cellphones for the last song.”
They jump into “Invisible.” The band bows, sticks and picks are thrown into the crowd and then the herds of people proceed to try and get out of the parking lot. (Which should be a separate review on its own.)
To see the full setlist from Colorado Springs event and Denver’s, you can view it at setlist.fm.
