Back before the dawn of ’80s electro-funk, horn sections played a major role in the world of R&B, and none more so than Tower of Power. While best known for their mid-’70s work with vocalist Lenny Williams, the Oakland band has broken the Top 100 no less than eight times with singles like “You’re Still a Young Man,” “So Very Hard to Go” and “Don’t Change Horses (in the Middle of a Stream).”
They’ve also been featured on albums by artists ranging from Otis Redding and Aaron Neville to Michelle Shocked and Bonnie Raitt. Tower of Power’s current incarnation features 10 musicians, half of whom play horns. Current frontman Mike Jerel also picks up a trumpet now and then, but it’s hard to do that while handling keyboards and lead vocals.
The band’s upcoming Red Rocks show will feature accompaniment by the Colorado Symphony, which is only the second time they’ve performed with an orchestra live in their 50-year history.
To make that anniversary all the more special, they’ll also be joining forces with relative newcomers Lettuce, the self-described “funk/jazz/soul/jam/psychedelic/hip-hop/avant garde/experimental collective,” who have taken to playing Red Rocks on an annual basis. That’s a lot of horn-driven history to fit on one stage, but you can count on them to make it work.