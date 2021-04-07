Listeners have gotten spoiled in the decade since Oakland musician/puppeteer Merrill Garbus formed the duo tune-yards with longtime collaborator Nate Brenner. Each studio outing can careen in any direction, and sketchy (4AD) is no exception.
Volatile electronic sounds that open the album have a hip-hop feel, and Garbus’ husky but honeyed voice suggests R&B. But then the percussion experiments and feminist politics kick in, and it’s clear this ride could go anywhere. In the last big-venue tune-yards appearance in Colorado, at the 2015 Salida Stopover, the large touring band Garbus employs makes it clear no stage can contain her performance antics.
But never fear the pranks, because tracks like “Hypnotized” are melodic enough to play at parties. In “Silence Pt. 1” she employs overdubbed choirs of a type favored by Mary Halvorson, but “Silence Pt. 2” emulates John Cage with a minute of total silence. The final track, “Be Not Afraid,” shows Garbus wants to comfort and empower, not confuse her audience. The real genius of tune-yards is not so much making sure the avant-garde is delivered with silliness and joy, but that Garbus knows how to add enough pop sensibility to make it palatable for the masses.
Also New & Noteworthy
serpentwithfeet, Deacon (Secretly Canadian) – Since his 2018 debut, serpentwithfeet (Josiah Wise) has seen other artists like Frank Ocean explore the parameters of being Black and gay, but none that bring the unique mix of gospel, R&B and electronica that make Wise’s compositions instantly identifiable. In tracks like “Hyacinth” or “Sailor’s Superstition,” you hear hints of Moses Sumney with more vibrato in the voice. But Wise is less concerned with grandiose statements than with being a “deacon” (in the church sense), telling young gay artists that everything is OK.
Death from Above 1979, Is 4 Lovers (Universal/Spinefarm) – In its 15 years, the Toronto duo has functioned as a rowdier, looser variant of Black Keys, putting out interesting works through breakups and reunions. But this may be their strongest album yet. Sebastien Grainger and Jesse Keeler still favor the raucous math-rock that defined their original sound, but add a nod to electronica DJs, giving the album a sense of both danger and thrill.