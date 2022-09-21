Two indie bands with 1990s pedigrees, Built to Spill and Afghan Whigs, released new works seasoned with plenty of innovative touches, though Doug Martsch of Boise’s Built to Spill claims that When the Wind Forgets Your Name (Sub Pop) has exhausted him. Martsch’s band has been re-invented, and he’s teamed with two Brazilian jazz legends, bassist Joao Casaes and drummer Le Almeida, raising the question of what happened to the two women who formed the last trio. New rhythm approaches don’t change Martsch’s familiar tenor voice or blistering guitar, but tracks like “Elements” and “Spiderweb” add a freshness last seen in 2006’s You in Reverse.
Still, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli wrings even more freshness out of How Do You Burn? (Royal Cream/BMG). Dulli’s band still carries a hard rock tempo akin to Soundgarden, and nothing here moves The Whigs in radically different directions. But selective strings and disciplined percussion in songs like “Catch a Colt” and “Concealer” make the album crackle with energy. Both bands are experiencing a renaissance, though Dulli’s continued love for the job is an important differentiator.
Also New & Noteworthy
The Beths, Expert in a Dying Field (Carpark Records) – When Elizabeth Stokes sings “Can we erase our history?” in this third studio release, it’s obvious The Beths remain a fountain of new ideas. What’s evident in tracks like “Knees Deep” and “Silence Is Golden,” however, is that they’re backing away from loud and fast guitars in favor of charming pop. No, Stokes hasn’t gone soft, but the dozen near-perfect songs here indicate that the band is moving in the right direction.
Preoccupations, Arrangements (Flemish Eye/self-released) – The Calgary band once known as Viet Cong always carried a somber beat with undercurrents of abstract art, like Interpol playing for a Dadaist exhibit. The seven songs here fit that mold, but hook the uninitiated in. “Fix Bayonets!” chimes and shimmers as an opening track, while “Advisor” builds to keyboard crescendos, and “Ricochet” could almost pass for a normal pop single. Though the album only exceeds 30 minutes by adding formless electronic whorls, at least the band’s made an appearance since vanishing in 2018.