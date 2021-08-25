The Underground Music Showcase has been a staple in the Colorado music scene for almost 20 years. Best known as UMS, the festival takes over South Broadway in Denver for a weekend and features many well-known artists from around the country along with great acts from our beautiful state.
After being canceled last year’s festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UMS returns this weekend from Aug. 27-29. Spanning across a variety of venues such as Hi-Dive, HQ Denver, Mutiny, Information Cafe, and The Hornet to the outside stages in the parking lots of Goodwill and Import Mechanics, it is sure to be a great time filled with music and community.
Oakland, California’s Shannon & The Clams will be performing Friday, which excites me to no end! They have a special blend of lo-fi surf and garage rock that will make you want to get a malt on roller skates, dance and then get a sailor tattoo (in the best way possible). Shannon & The Clams are fresh from releasing their newest album, “Year of The Spider,” which just came out Aug. 20. They will also be joined that evening by headliners Pinegrove. This New Jersey band has a slow but steady approach to alternative indie rock with well-thought-out lyricism accompanied by a tight rhythm section to deliver a concise package of musical bliss.
The best part of the Underground Music Showcase is that it isn’t just about the out-of-town headliners. It is very heavily about the great talent we have here in Colorado. There is a packed lineup of some of Colorado’s finest. Some favorites of mine include garage rock greats Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, doom lords Green Druid, noise rock powerhouse Moon Pussy, Colorado’s purveyors of art pop Princess Dewclaw, indie rock from Rubedo and the epic two-drum pounding of post-metal masters Native Daughters.
Colorado Springs also has some incredible artists performing at UMS this year. On Friday, intricate indie rockers We Are Not A Glum Lot will be performing at The L. Saturday will feature the live band driven hip hop of Audible at Cochino Taco while Pout House will be bringing their garage power pop perfection to The Hornet.
While attending a big festival in our current state of things could be a health concern, the organizers of UMS have everyone’s safety in mind by requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within the past 24 hours. Masks are encouraged for the indoor venues but not required.
For more information on the Underground Music Showcase including the full lineup, schedules, ticketing information and safety protocols, visit their website at undergroundmusicshowcase.com.
If you still aren’t feeling like making the trip to Denver, there are still a variety of shows going on this weekend right here in Colorado Springs. Thursday, Aug. 26, California metalcore band Crafting The Conspiracy will be playing The Triple Nickel with Desolate Blight, Fighting The Phoenix, and Arctic Origins. Friday night you can enjoy the smooth, eclectic and original sounds of Joseph Lamar, My Name is Harriet, and Faerett at Fritzy’s. Friday will also be the night to catch a unique, energetic set from heavy metal mariachi band Metalachi at The Black Sheep.