Swedish songwriter Lykke Li and Northern Ireland vocalist SOAK (Bridie Monds-Watson) began careers as outsider stylists, but both singers’ new works make significant changes by adding 1990s arrangement elements. Li’s EYEYE (PIAS Recordings) shifts production to a distinct lo-fi ethic, and the album opener “No Hotel” sounds almost like a cappella country. Succeeding tracks add more instruments while retaining lo-fi engineering, until songs like “Carousel” resemble baroque pop played with a scratchy needle. The only limitation of this fascinating album is its 33-minute length, which includes a final 5 minutes of electronic noodling — scarcely enough time to judge Li’s new style.
SOAK always resembled a hybrid of Courtney Barnett and Soccer Mommy, albeit with a bit more lip. In If I Never Knew You Like This Again (Rough Trade), searing guitars are mixed in to give the album a 1990s Pavement feel. The shift to angrier guitars augments tracks like “Last July” and “Baby You’re Full of Shit,” which suggest SOAK has the surliest voice in the UK.
Also New & Noteworthy
Harry Styles, Harry’s House (Columbia) – The uninitiated should have stopped making boy-band jokes five years ago — for his third solo album, Styles polishes modern pop styles on a Michael Jackson/Justin Timberlake axis, even as he keeps it silly in tracks like “Grapejuice” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” Rock riffs become more prevalent early in the album, but the greatest power comes as Styles shifts to ballads like “Matilda” midway through the 13 tracks. In his second album, Styles proved his deep understanding of rock; in the new one, he proves Harry’s House is an ideal hybrid of styles.
James Krivchenia, Blood Karaoke (Reading Group) – Usually a solo album from Big Thief members will be predictably folkie, but in his third album, drummer James Krivchenia provides the kind of DJ sampling environment from outer space favored by Residents or Negativland. His unique twist is to change rhythms halfway through a track while melding tracks together, suggesting Vibracathedral Orchestra or Frank Zappa’s instrumental solo albums. Check the track “Scalable Future Self Continuity” for an example of what he’s up to.