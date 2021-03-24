It’s hard to believe it has officially been a full year since live shows came to a halt and venues, bars and restaurants had to temporarily close. Though these venues have been able to open back up, musicians are still waiting patiently to take the stage again. A year is a long time to go without ear-piercing volume levels and social interaction, but the break has been for a good reason. Vaccines are more readily available — shows are lagging behind — but we are beginning to see hope on the horizon.
Some venues have started booking limited-capacity, socially distanced shows for late spring and early summer. The Black Sheep, for the time being, is operating as a bar offering special themed nights. But it recently started putting small, limited-capacity shows on its calendar. On May 15, reggae band Sensi Trails is set to play two small, seated shows with a limit of 50 tickets for each set — one starts at 6 p.m., the other at 9 p.m. Queensryche’s Geoff Tate will also be playing a limited-capacity show Sept. 30 where he will perform Queensryche classics off of the Empire and Rage for Order albums. Shows are confirmed but things could change depending on the state of COVID-19 and enforced health protocols — safety still comes first for The Black Sheep.
Stargazers Theatre & Event Center also recently reopened with limited-capacity seated events and livestreaming. Stargazers management said in a recently released statement, “The safety of our guests and our staff is and always has been our number one priority and as we re-open, we will be following all health and safety requirements of the El Paso County Health Department.”
Find more info on events on Stargazer’s website: stargazerstheatre.com.
While regular shows still aren’t quite here yet, bands continue to put out music, and some are finding the time to release some new material. The miraculous metal misters in Tovenaar are starting to release singles for their upcoming self-titled EP. This past weekend, they released the songs “Forest” and “Into Battle” on Bandcamp and plan on releasing their full seven-song EP in early April. The songs were actually recorded in February 2020 right before the world essentially came to halt.
“We recorded live last February and meant to finish everything, and then COVID hit,” explains legendary axeman Steven Perret. “We just recently had time to finish it and release it, and we now have more material accumulating.”
The songs were recorded at Module Overload with Jamie Hillyer. For more info on the upcoming album and to check out their newly released songs, visit their Tovenaar Facebook page.
In more news of sassy singles, metalcore group Lungburn just released their first single with a new lineup. The song is called “Hominid.” It was recorded, mixed and mastered by their drummer Austin Day at Altitude Audio. The song features Justin Purvis of Drift Away Dreamer and will be available on all major streaming platforms.
Are you writing the album of your life? Are you finally releasing some tunes into the world? Whatever you may be doing, let us write about it! Please write to reverb@csindy.com.