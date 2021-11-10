After two decades of American Idol, we’ve all become accustomed to melismatic singers who believe every vowel should be stretched out to include as many gratuitous notes as the human larynx and lungs will allow.
Veronica Swift, by contrast, stands apart from the crowd. With her wide vocal range, perfect pitch and distinctive phrasing — as well as an undeniably charismatic stage presence — she prefers the less athletic, but no less powerful, approach of the “vocalese” tradition. (Think Astrud Gilberto, Robert Wyatt, Chet Baker.)
Small wonder then that the 27-year-old singer has become the “it girl” of fast-rising jazz artists. So far, she’s headlined the Telluride Jazz Festival, toured with Wynton Marsalis, and won Best New Artist, Best New Release and Best Vocal Release in the 2019 Jazz Times Readers’ Poll.
A large part of that can be credited to the jazz lineage that made the singer’s career choice all but inevitable. Swift’s father, Hod O’Brien, played piano on a number of Chet Baker’s albums. Her mother, singer Stephanie Nakasian, recorded and toured with Jon Hendricks. According to family lore, Swift began touring with her parents at the age of 9, and would often sleep in the bass case while the band was onstage.
While the covers on Swift’s recent albums are largely drawn from jazz, bebop and the Great American Songbook, there are signs that she’s branching out. Her 2021 This Bitter Earth album includes a rendition of The Dresden Dolls’ “Sing!” and the setlists on Swift’s current tour have included songs by The Temptations and Queen. Where she’ll go next is anyone’s guess, but it won’t be American Idol.