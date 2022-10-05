The month of Rocktober is upon us and it’s off to a strong start! There are great shows this week from well-seasoned bands and new bands alike — and even some new albums. All of which pair greatly with a delicious pumpkin spice latte.
Viewfinder is a new project rising from the ashes of the local indie rock band Bridges Will Break, active for over a decade. With some new members and life changes, it was time for guitarist/vocalist Zach Bauer and drummer Joey Macasero to take Bridges Will Break in a different and new direction. That’s what brings us to Viewfinder.
“We had used the Bridges Will Break name for over a decade. We’ve done a lot of cool things under this name and accumulated so many different memories,” explains Macasero, “but many changes — personal and otherwise — happened in the pandemic that naturally spurred this new chapter. Our biggest changes had been adding our guitarist Jared Barnes and bassist Danny Henderson,” he says. “With our new lineup, we felt that we had begun shifting away from the spirit of what Bridges Will Break was.”
Viewfinder will release their debut album, Voices Echo, digitally on Spotify and other streaming services on Oct. 7. “Voices Echo is about a lifelong quest for acceptance, peace of mind and closure,” says Macasero. “As a new chapter for us all, we wanted to really focus on what it means to leave the past behind without forgetting where you came from.
“We just want to keep evolving our sound as we progress. We’ve got some great shows planned for the rest of this year, and we’d love to get back on the road in the future. It’s a brand-new start for us as a new group, and we’re really trying to live it up that way.”
there are some great live events happening all around town this week and it all starts on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Triple Nickel will be hosting the death grind of Portland’s Tithe. They’ll be joined by Pueblo newcomers Velociriffer bringing the thrash, and the return of Colorado Springs’ Motogrinder. The Black Sheep also has you covered on Thursday with alternative metal from Michigan’s Heartsick, and local support from Letters from the Sun.
Friday night is here and that means the weekend has finally arrived! California’s The Brevet will bring their indie rock-infused Americana to The Black Sheep with Salt of Sanguine, properly mixing it up a bit with their blend of indie and emo. Head to Sunshine Studios Live for local metal from newcomers Last Chance for First Place playing their first headline show with Skoldvagg, Lords of Bard Creek, Blood Rose and Daniel J Johnson. Saturday night has more in store for you as The Airborne Toxic Event brings their alt-rock hits to The Black Sheep. You can also catch some local punk and death rock at The Triple Nickel on Saturday with Colorado Springs’ goth punx Witchhands along with Pueblo’s The Dead End and Diskount Vodka.
Monday night will surely be one to remember as post-hardcore/screamo greats Thursday will be playing The Black Sheep with California’s Hail The Sun and excellent folk punk from Pittsburgh thanks to Homeless Gospel Choir. This will be an extra special evening as Thursday will be celebrating the 21st anniversary of their Full Collapse album. The fact that this album can now order a beer makes me feel a little bit old, to be honest, as I remember listening to it in high school.