Whether you’re into blues, prog rock, metal or folk, Colorado Springs has you covered this week!
Tonight, Feb. 16, you can stop by Vultures for Industry Night. DJ Prominent will be spinning jams to help you celebrate the halfway point of the workweek. And the Thursday lineup at Vultures will make for a very special night filled with great music — The Leechpit will present Volores, Malibu Nights and Egoista. Volores features the husband-and-wife duo of Shelby and Nathan Maxwell. You may know Nathan from a little band called Flogging Molly. Volores, however, is an Americana-infused take on indie rock that blends a wide range of influences, from The Cure to Elliott Smith (well, they’re both sad so I guess not THAT wide, but you get the point). Also performing will be Denver’s energetic Malibu Nights and Egoista. It will be a special night for Adam and Heather Leech: “This is our first Leechpit Presents show since COVID hit, and although it still feels a little sketchy, we can’t hide out forever!” explains Adam Leech. “Besides, punk rock is supposed to be a little dangerous, right?! And not only are we triple-vaxxed, but we drink a pint of bleach every night!” (Joke! Don’t drink bleach, people.)
Friday night, Feb. 18, brings a variety of musical options to choose from. At Fritzy’s, catch the progressive/alt rock of local greats Osero, The Grumbles and Get The Axe. You can also head to Lulu’s in Manitou for a great folk show with The Cactus Blossoms and Still Tide.
Support local at The Black Sheep with a homegrown metal mashup featuring Cell 23, Lava Gato and Mindless Vitality. You can also catch the blues of Davy Knowles at Stargazers Theatre. Knowles has won praise from such greats as Peter Frampton and even Joe Satriani.
If you’re feeling more like laughing this Friday, head back to Vultures for a special Ladies Night comedy show with performances by women comedians from throughout the state. The bill includes standup sets from Lou So, Alyssa Townsend, Genevieve Murdock, Sarah B Sirius, Queen Phee and Nina Davis, with music by Wendy Byrd.
As Elton John once said, “Saturday’s alright for fighting,” but put your fists away — because Saturday is also all right for great music! This Saturday night brings us the thoughtful roots-based folk of Iowa’s William Elliott Whitmore downstairs at Lulu’s. Whitmore has been putting out albums since 1999 and has a very bold, honest and revealing way of writing and performing songs. Upstairs, on the same night, you can catch folk/bluegrass/jam band Head for the Hills. The Black Sheep will be hosting emo from South Dakota’s The Spill Canvas with special guests
Harbour.
If burlesque and blood are up your alley, then I would suggest going to Fritzy’s Saturday night for “Legionesque: A Valentine Burlesque, The Bloody Aftermath.” It’ll be a fun mix of Halloween and Valentine’s Day that is not to be missed.
Sunday night, Feb. 20, brings another special comedy/music combo thanks to Wheel Of Doom at The Black Sheep. This is a special interactive standup comedy event featuring sets by Roger Stafford, Ben Verbeck and Mel Klema, with special musical performances by Interrobang and the hip-hop of J Oso Boogie.