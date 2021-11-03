The Three Stooges, The Three Musketeers, Hanson. True greatness often comes in threes. That is most certainly the case with a new partnership that brings Colorado Springs its newest venue/dive bar/eatery, Vultures.
Located at 2100 E. Platte Ave., it’s in the spot once occupied by the Angry Pirate and just down the street from The Black Sheep. Husband-and-wife duo Mike and Aspen Nipp came together with Black Sheep owner Geoff Brendt to open a small club with plans for great food and drinks in the Knob Hill neighborhood.
The Nipps have been working on Vultures for several years — but with a different building in mind. Zoning issues and skyrocketing repair prices changed their plans a bit.
“The original build-out was halted by COVID, and because we were slowed down, the price of the work went up — hence our original price range to do the work couldn’t be achieved,” Mike says.“We went to Geoff and asked if he would be interested in partnering up, and help making our dream happen, but it was a bit of a steep investment. But, lo and behold, about two weeks later he asked if we would like to plug our idea/brand into the old Angry Pirate spot, have him book bands and fully take on the music side of things and, of course, we nodded our heads vigorously.”
Partnering with The Black Sheep’s Brendt will mean access to quality shows that may just not be big enough for The Sheep, but would be perfect for a more intimate evening down the street.
“We wanted a place that would be a better incubator for new bands and give people an opportunity to grow in a space that’s a little more intimate,” explains Brendt. “It also makes The Black Sheep’s booking calendar more flexible, and lets us book cool, smaller shows further out than we normally would.”
They also want to bring positivity to the music community and the neighborhood. “We hope to broaden our music scene here, as many bars that have opened in the recent past, like our brothers and sisters over at The 555 and Fritzy’s along with Lulu’s [Downstairs] and even Oskar Blues have done,” says Mike. “We’ve grown up playing and seeing bands here, and with The Sheep giving us a place with clout as far as the quality of bands, we hope to create a venue that people come to know as a place that always produces quality shows over quantity.”
Vultures will be much more than a music venue; its main focus is on the food and drink side. And the owners pledge shows will be high quality, and not just last-minute fillers for a weekend dropout.
“It could be two shows a month or 20,” explains Brendt. “I’m more concerned with quality control and just letting people know that if we’re doing an event, it’s because we think it’s awesome.
“Vultures is really more of an everyday neighborhood bar/restaurant than anything,” he says. “The restaurant angle especially, is going to be way more of a focus than even I anticipated at the beginning. At Vultures, shows are kind of the icing. At The Black Sheep, shows are the main focus.”
The bar will have fancy and fun drinks along with a wide array of food options. “We wanted to create an environment that welcomes everyone in and gives you the ‘wow!’ feeling when you enter, with an inviting staff and not the ‘cool-guy club’ feel,’’ explains Mike. “Come on in and grab some stellar drinks and eats! Aspen knows her shit when it comes to tasty drink mixology and our head cook, Chris Gall, is dedicated to making sure we have a menu that caters to meat eaters and vegans alike. We don’t want to leave anyone out here.”
Vultures will host a weekly Monday night open mic MC’d by False Report’s Joe Bruno, and this Thursday, Nov. 4, they’ll be hosting Texas post-punk group Lesser Care with Back of a Car, Destiny Bond and Moodlighting.
“I want Vultures to be a meeting place,” says Brendt, “a good place to meet your friends before a show, a good place to make new friends after a show, a nice little comfy dark place to come grab a drink and listen to good music. [And have], like, actual creative awesome food that is definitely bar food in function, but nothing like what pops in your head when you hear ‘bar food.’ That has always been lacking on the Knob. We love the neighborhood, and we love the space we’ve taken over. We feel like both have a total wealth of potential that we’re going to try to make a reality.”