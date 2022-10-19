Time really does fly sometimes. It seems like only yesterday when Colorado Springs’ new bar/venue Vultures opened. But in fact it was a year ago! This weekend, Vultures will celebrate their first anniversary with a festival-style showcase featuring nearly 20 bands. On Friday, Oct. 21, they’ll be rocking with Total Cult, Reno Divorce, The Dead End, In The Teeth and Billy Doom. Once you recover from that, come out early on Saturday — festivities start at noon — with Sum Beaches, Salt of Sanguine, Spells, Townies, Sponge Cake, False Report, Night Of The Living Shred, Between The Heart, We Are Not a Glum Lot, No Clue, Same Dude, Dear Rabbit, Florissant and Stereo Ontario. What a lineup! Everything from indie rock, to thrash, punk, rock ’n’ roll and more.
And Vultures has been hustling so hard, they’re not just doing one weekend of shows. They’ll be rocking all week long starting tonight, Wednesday the 19th, with some funk and prog thanks to Montana’s Desperate Electric along with Ozonic and Dream Fugitive. Thursday night keeps rocking at Vultures as Denver’s Suitable Miss will be playing heavy pop punk along with Ovira’s dose of metalcore, and another round of pop punk from Strung Short.
There’s plenty going on around town on Friday, too, including Alluvial at The Triple Nickel. They’re a technical/progressive death metal band that recently signed to Nuclear Blast’s label and have been making an impact on the metal world. They have a polished sound that includes everything from the slow and melodic to ripping yet precise heaviness. That’s no surprise, considering band members were also in Suffocation, The Faceless and Entheos. Alluvial will be playing this special small show in between touring with Revocation and Krisiun and starting a new tour with Animals as Leaders and Car Bomb. They’re playing big venues, so seeing them in a small bar like The Triple Nickel will truly be an experience. Joining them here will be Olympia, Washington’s Grim Earth and their low and slow sludge metal with local support from prog metal masters Never Kennezard. Friday night has more in store at Stargazer’s Theatre with Micki Free, who was the guitarist in Shalamar and won a Grammy for his work on the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack. His Friday show promises to deliver some “electrifying blues-based original grooves and songs.”
That’s what’s going on in town this week, and there’s more on the way with a killer punk rock show Wednesday the 26th at The Black Sheep featuring punk rock legends The Queers, Teenage Bottle Rocket, The Sleights and Sponge Cake. For the inside scoop on the awesome happenings in our awesome town, tune in next week. And if you have a show coming up or an album you’re putting out, write us at reverb@csindy.com so we can tell people about you!
Till next week, keep on rockin’ in the free world!