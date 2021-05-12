Local poet and vocalist Jeremiah Walter always found the Norse myths centered on Odin, Freya and other deities a rich stew that was relatively untapped in modern interpretations. His new album, Eighteen Magic Spells (Jeremiah Walter Music), would fit in the pantheon of low-fi classics, except for the wealth of unusual musical instruments Walter brings to bear on the project. From banjos and ukuleles to khaens and krars, Walter infuses the stories with a mystical presence. The impetus for his project came from his wife, Darla Slee, who created Norse myth paintings for an exhibit.
Walter pondered how oral myths are handed down for generations, and drew analogies to the written Norse myths of the 12th and 13th centuries, then their later transition to recorded music in 2021. Tracks like “Thor and Jormungandr,” “The Mead of Poetry” and the title track, could have been delivered as minimalist acoustic songs or even spoken-word pieces, but the drone-like presence of Walter’s background instruments gives many songs an eerie splendor. Every decade or so, a musician will attempt a reinterpretation of ancient myths and legends, but few create the atmosphere Walter does here.
Also New & Noteworthy
Dawn Richard, Second Line: An Electro Revival (Merge Records) – After leaving the women’s pop/R&B group Danity Kane, Louisiana native Dawn Richard spent five albums perfecting a Cajun style melding R&B with futuristic sci-fi EDM. On her first album for Merge, she brings equal influences of Janelle Monáe and Donna Summer, crafting classics like “Nostalgia,” “Mornin/Streetlights” and “Perfect Storm.” If 2019’s New Breed was a partial breakthrough for Richard, this album allows her to define a new breed of space jam.
Manchester Orchestra, The Million Masks of God (Loma Vista) – Andy Hull of Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra has to work to keep his profundity in check, so a concept album on death and transcendence seemed a bit perilous. But Hull opened the album with overdubbed vocals that sounded more like Fleet Foxes than the group’s typical Americana/indie blend, and with crisp and riff-heavy songs like “Keel Timing,” “Annie” and “Dinosaur,” Hull managed to craft a minor classic on mortality and sadness without tripping up.