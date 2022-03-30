I have had the privilege of touring and playing music in other countries. The best part about it is seeing other cultures and learning what people think our culture is like. Oftentimes in Europe, people have asked me if Colorado is like the Wild West complete with cowboys and horses. Though there is some of that here, we know it’s not the case with all of Colorado. Some bands like to embrace that history, though, and incorporate Western themes into their music. That’s the case with Denver’s Wayfarer, who’ve lately blended a Western feel into their melodic black metal music.
“It’s something that came in over time,” explains guitarist/vocalist Shane McCarthy. “We’re big fans of the ‘Denver Sound’ bands that have carved out a really unique piece of music history here, like Sixteen Horsepower and all the Slim Cessna/Jay Munly bands.
“So that’s been a big influence, as well as the Italian Westerns like those of Sergio Leone, Corbucci, Tessari, etc., and the music in them,” he says. “But really I think it just comes down to the fact that we are all from Colorado, or one from Arizona in the Southwest, and that’s the folklore, the history and the feel of this land. So it made sense to bring that lens into our approach to music, as Nordic bands have with their own history, mythology and culture. It’s always been important to us to do so genuinely, and not let it slip into the territory of kitsch.
Wayfarer and McCarthy have also long been a part of Fire in the Mountains, the outdoor music festival that takes place on a ranch in Wyoming. It’s been on hold since 2020 and will finally see the light of day again July 22 through 24. Wayfarer is scheduled, along with Norway’s Enslaved, Wolves in the Throne Room, Emma Ruth Rundle, Yob, Haunter and many more.
“Fire in the Mountains is near and dear to me, and something Wayfarer has been connected to since day one,” says McCarthy. “We played some shows in the formative years of the event back when it was a little more off-the-grid, and since then I have been involved in booking, and bringing in a varied lineup from all over the country and abroad to hopefully create a unique experience. It’s a beautiful place and an incredible event, and I am honored to be a part of it.”
Wayfarer will be playing in Colorado Springs at Fritzy’s on Sunday night, April 3, with Clarion Void and Bleakheart. This will kick off their first tour since the world shut down. “I can’t even say how exciting it is to get back out there,” says McCarthy. “We’ve been hungry to do so, and to finally tour on [2020’s album] A Romance With Violence is really going to be satisfying.
“We had to cancel our studio time in New York for that album, but we made it work eventually and recorded it here with Pete DeBoer at World Famous Studios and then mixed remotely with Colin Marston,” he says. “Since then we’ve just been biding our time, waiting for a real chance to get out and hit the road again. It’ll be a pleasure to kick off our first tour back in Colorado Springs, It’s been four years since we played there!”
There are a handful of other great events going on in town this week as well. Tonight, March 30, The Misfits’ very own Doyle will hit the Sunshine Studios stage. The following evening you can catch some indie rock from Denver’s Covenhoven along with The Still Tide at Lulu’s.
Now it’s time for the weekend! On Friday, New Hampshire punks The Cryptics will be bringing their fast punk rock to The Triple Nickel alongside Hellburner and Luke Blanton. If you prefer your punk a little poppier, you can head to Vultures for Van Full of Nuns, which will be a pop punk extravaganza. Just try not to drink so much Monster that you can’t ride your Hurley bicycle home. Next door at The Black Sheep will be an indie rock show with Ariel View, Clementine Was Right and Tiny Tomboy.
Saturday night, the tunes keep on rolling at The Black Sheep with more punk rock from California’s Guttermouth alongside The Sleights, Fried Brains and One of These Nights. It gets heavy at The Triple Nickel with Santa Fe death metal greats Dysphotic bringing the chaos along with Crotalus and Ob Nixilis. More rock keeps sweeping through Colorado Springs as all-female tribute band The Iron Maidens will be shredding their classic Iron Maiden set at Sunshine Studios. If you prefer a little more of the blues, never fear, because Joe Johnson is here! His new full band, Joe Johnson & The Wildfire will be performing at Vultures with Grant Sabin.