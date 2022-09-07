‘Is your mother worried? Would you like us to assign someone to worry your mother?” deadpans Rhian Teasdale on “Chaise Longue,” the tongue-in-cheek, adrenaline-fueled debut single from the quirky Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg.
Within weeks of its release, Teasdale and her indie-pop partner Hester Chambers were being hailed by the trend-hopping British music press as the best new act of 2021, this despite the fact that the year was only half over. But, in this case, they were definitely on to something. The single has since been streamed 6.5 million times, while their self-titled debut album, which dropped at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, has been nominated for the Mercury Prize.
Even Barack Obama is on board, including Wet Leg on his annual summer playlist alongside Miles Davis, Jack White and Harry Styles, with whom they’ll soon be touring. In the meantime, Teasdale, Chambers and their band have embarked on their maiden American voyage, which includes festival appearances at Lollapalooza, the Outlands Festival and Denver’s Westword Music Showcase, where their name appears on the poster in the same size font as The Flaming Lips.
In all likelihood, their set will be short and sweet, given that their 12-song album clocked in at barely 30 minutes. But don’t worry: When U2 toured their first album, they had so few songs that they opened shows with “I Will Follow” and then played it again for their encore. And they did just fine.