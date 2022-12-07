Last week we examined year-end releases from tried and true artists. Among relative newcomers, Weyes Blood leads a holiday gift list that includes Plains, Dawn Richard and The 1975. Natalie Mering has released four previous albums as Weyes Blood, sometimes going overboard on orchestration, but And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow (Sub Pop) gets the mix just right. In a beautiful voice suggestive of Sarah McLachlan or Mimi Parker, Mering interprets the dark years of the early 2020s in “Children of the Empire” and “The Worst Is Done,” keeping melodramatic arrangements to a minimum.
Those seeking new alt-country will appreciate the debut disc of duo Plains (Anti-). Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee teams up with L.A. folk bard Jess Williamson for 10 soft but expansive songs of the highway. Maybe nothing by Plains approaches country teamings like The Highwomen or Nobody’s Girl, but sometimes understatement is a worthy goal.
Subtlety also is a virtue in Dawn Richard’s duo album with Spencer Zahn, Pigments (Merge). On her own, Richard explores R&B sci-fi in a Janelle Monáe vein, but in alliance with ambient jazz multi-instrumentalist Zahn, her floating voice almost fits a New Age genre, though in this case, the labeling isn’t necessarily the kiss of death.
The jury is still out on The 1975’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language (Dirty Hit). Founder Matty Healy brought in producers Jack Antonoff and BJ Burton to tame his histrionics and make The 1975 a more serious band. Several tracks, like “Happiness” and “All I Need to Hear,” succeed in part, but Healy still is running around, consuming raw meat onstage, and making people wonder if The 1975 becomes mediocre when it tries to be sober.