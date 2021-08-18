Five years ago, Ryan Walter did what even the most obsessive music fan would never do. In an effort to discover the next big thing in pop music, the talent-hungry manager fired up his computer and spent close to five months, seven hours a day, listening to 10 seconds of every new artist he could find on SoundCloud. Sometimes, he would later tell Time magazine, he’d have more than 500 tabs open in his browser at once.
Seemingly against all odds, it actually worked. In one of the best music-industry Cinderella stories in recent memory, Walter ran across a newly posted bedroom recording by Lewis Capaldi, an 18-year-old singer-songwriter who was still in the open-mic stage of his career. Recognizing Capaldi’s potential, Walter signed a management contract with the young artist, who would go on to release Britain’s bestselling album of 2020, topping Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.
Assuming his recounting of the story is true (and if you can’t trust Time magazine, who can you trust?), Walter essentially pulled off a reverse Turing Test, proving that a human being’s behavior could pass for that of a very patient algorithm.
But homo sapiens, particularly those in the talent scouting business, shouldn’t get too complacent. Recent developments have shown the tables turning, with record labels and startups deploying new technologies to sift through the great unwashed masses of digital files that constitute our current musical gene pool.
So what are the chances of record-industry A&R talent scouts being replaced by computer algorithms? Better than you might think.
Take Musiio, a venture capital-backed AI startup based in Singapore, which has so far raised more than $1 million for its “Hit Potential Algorithm.” As the name suggests, the technology is designed to scour the internet for new songs that can make the music industry lots of money.
The Hit Potential Algorithm builds upon Pandora’s tried-and-true “Music Genome Project,” the technology that powered the automated music recommendation service’s success. Which isn’t all that surprising when you consider the fact that Musiio co-founder Hazel Savage has previously worked for both Pandora and Shazam.
But Musiio’s algorithm won’t be limited to customizing playlists that cater to the specific tastes of streaming music subscribers. According to Savage, it will be able to “process” the 40,000 tracks that are uploaded to social media each day, identifying characteristics that are consistent with chart-topping hits. After scouring the internet’s daily offerings, the Hit Potential Algorithm will select 20 likely hits, which will then be turned over to eager record industry moguls looking for the next Capaldi.
While Musiio’s technology has yet to be put to the real-world test, companies that are moving in a similar direction are beginning to gain traction within the industry. One of the most successful is Sodatone, a curiously named Canadian startup that was acquired by Warner Music.
Sodatone’s approach is decidedly different from Musiio’s, with its focus less on the notes than the numbers. In addition to reporting social media plays, Sodatone software also tracks venue bookings, music blog mentions and other indicators of imminent success.
Over in the U.K., another A&R scouting platform called Instrumental is also making waves. Co-founded by Conrad Withey, a former Warner Brothers executive, Instrumental has done number-crunching for three major labels, the Paradigm Talent Agency and concert promoter Live Nation.
While some may question an algorithm’s ability to make judgments when it comes to musical quality, YouTube’s global head of music Lyor Cohen is more concerned with how the sudden transition from social media to the musical hit machine will affect young artists.
“When you leave med school does someone say, ‘Here’s a fucking scalpel, start doing surgery?’” he asked in an interview with The Guardian. “No! You go to residency. So why do people assume a 17-year-old who got some traction knows all the pitfalls that lie before them becoming a successful music artist?”
If Cohen’s scalpel analogy is a little weird, his contention that record industry people play the role of guardian angels for young artists is even more so. When it comes to old-school methods of doing business, it wasn’t exactly unheard of for A&R men (they were virtually all men), road managers and other music industry figures to supply artists with the accoutrements of a lifestyle that was less than wholesome.
For the rest of us, though, the more obvious concern is whether algorithm-driven talent scouting platforms will make pop music even more homogeneous than it already is. That’s almost guaranteed to be the case if companies like Musiio achieve their goals. In which case, the algorithms may turn out to be the only ones listening.