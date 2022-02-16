In February 2021, London septet Black Country, New Road offered a remarkable debut album combining elements of progressive rock, art-rock and unclassifiable surprises. Last November, the band announced that the sophomore album Ants from Up There (Ninja Tune) would be released in several unique formats almost a year to the date from the debut. But in late January, co-founder and vocalist Isaac Wood announced his departure. The band canceled its North American tour, but kept the new album’s release date and swore to continue the project.
The most maddening thing about the new album is how perfectly it coalesces for a band with an uncertain future. Even though BCNR strives for understatement, the album stuns listeners with profundity. Violin and saxophone give off hints of King Crimson, but tracks such as “Basketball Shoes” and “Good Will Hunting” provide a guitar base justifying the band’s post-punk characterization. Even before Wood’s departure, the band was concerned about going into debt to reach the next level. But BCNR already has achieved greatness — the six remaining members need to press on to expand that dream.
Also New & Noteworthy
Mitski, Laurel Hell (Dead Oceans) – In 2019, a year after her remarkable release Be the Cowboy, avant garde pop singer Mitski (Miyawaki) announced she was giving up performing and writing. Solitude born of pandemic changed her mind, but her sixth studio album is still full of misgivings and missing the hints of joy in earlier works. There are moments in “Stay Soft” that are almost upbeat, but the tenor of the album is carried in the track “Everyone,” which laments fame and the burden of loneliness.
Cate Le Bon, Pompeii (Mexican Summer) – Welsh musician Cate Le Bon has strived for new frontiers in silly Dadaism since her first album in 2009. Her last album in 2019 carried some tough gravity in the weirdness, but here that gravity is wrapped in shimmering gauze. An album for the victims of the Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 A.D. is bound to be sad, but Le Bon uses a style based on shoegaze and Japan pop. Only in the starkest tracks like “Running Away” and “Remember Me” do we get a feel how tough her lockdown in Cardiff really was.