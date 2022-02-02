Much like his ANTI-Records labelmate Frank Turner, William Elliott Whitmore left behind his role as a punk-rock bandleader to become a politically outspoken singer-songwriter. Over the course of two decades, he’s released eight albums that combine folk, blues, country and soul influences.
“Tear down the mountains, cut the forest clear / Don’t mind me, I’m just living here,” Whitmore sings on “Civilizations,” which he wrote while an oil company was threatening to run a pipeline through his grandmother’s farm in the hills of southeastern Iowa. Pitchfork described the artist’s 2010 release I’m With You as a near-perfect album that combines the sound of Merle Haggard and Minutemen co-founder Mike Watt.
For his headlining Lulu’s show, the banjo-wielding troubadour will be joined by the grunge-influenced neo-Western musician Wheelwright (Jared Kolesar and friends), who promises “songs of acceptance, hard luck, and love without all the Kumbaya bullshit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.