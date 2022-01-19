When Winter on the Rocks made its debut 10 years ago, the idea seemed insane because, well, it was. For the previous 70 years, Red Rocks promoters had recognized that January nights in Colorado aren’t the most hospitable time to be enjoying an outdoor amphitheatre.
But fans of the Minneapolis hip-hop group Atmosphere and Chicago rapper Common had no problem with that, selling out the 9,500-capacity venue and establishing a tradition that continues to this day. This year’s Winter on the Rocks sees the return of the extremely multi-hyphenated Diplo (aka Thomas Wesley Pentz), an artist well known for his music, deejaying, production and, of course, branding.
Since producing M.I.A.’s triple-platinum “Paper Planes” in 2007, he has played hundreds of shows a year (either on his own or with the trio Major Lazer), introduced white people to twerking and bounce music with his and Nicky Da B’s Express Yourself video, and most recently ventured into uncharted terrain with his country-ish release Diplo: Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter One: Snake Oil, which The Guardian described as a “perfectly serviceable album.” This year’s Red Rocks bill will also include appearances by the EDM-pop act Sofi Tukker, whose “Best Friend” single topped dance charts in 2017, as well as Talib Kweli, who became legendary rapping alongside Mos Def in the hip-hop duo Black Star.
