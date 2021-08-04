It has been a nice feeling going back to shows. The dark lighting in the room, the ear-piercing decibel levels, being able to see people again and, of course, the love-hate relationship with draft beer. Shows are back in full swing now, from local live sets that test the waters to full-on national tours this summer and fall. There are a variety of events going down, whether you like folk, rock, hip-hop or anything in between — live music is back and we are here to tell you about it!
In Manitou Springs, Lulu’s Downstairs is not only hosting events below ground, but the venue has also expanded its upstairs to accommodate more intimate shows. On Saturday, Aug. 7, singer/songwriter Xanthe Alexis will be performing publicly for the first time since COVID shutdowns.
“Since I’ve been rehearsing for this show, I just have been sort of in awe of how incredible it feels to sing and share and tell stories, and knowing I get to do that in collaboration with an in-person audience again,” says Xanthe. “It feels so good. It changes everything when it’s live; everyone in the room has this experience they’ve lived together, a transcendence they feel together. There is nothing like it and I’ve missed it so much.” For more information on this show and Lulu’s, visit lulusdownstairs.com.
The Black Sheep has continued to host several events weekly and on Aug. 7 they’ll be hosting The Emo Night Tour. This is a group of touring DJs playing all of the emo/pop punk hits you loved (or didn’t love) throughout the mid-2000s. It is a great chance to swipe that Myspace hair over your right eye and sing My Chemical Romance at the top of your lungs. Or you could be a bitter old elitist like me and wear a flannel in the back saying, “This isn’t REAL emo, where’s the Slint, Jawbox and Sunny Day Real Estate?!” Either way, this will be a 21-plus event and sure to be a wild time.
The following day, Tennessee rock outfit 10 Years will be sharing the sold-out Black Sheep stage with locals, Letters From the Sun and Sending Skyward. 10 Years’ Tool-esque alternative rock sound first captured the rock world in 2005 with singles “Wasteland” and “Through the Iris” and they have since released an additional six albums and tour around the world.
A little farther south, Sunshine Studios Live has also been bringing in a variety of big shows. For more rock on Aug. 7, gold-record-selling alternative rock group Smile Empty Soul will be playing. They are best known for their 2003 singles “Bottom of a Bottle” and “Silhouettes.” A day prior, on Friday, Aug. 6, Sunshine Studios will host a hip-hop show with Xavier Wulf, Eddy Baker, Idontknowjeffery and Mikey Rotten. Later in the month, on Aug. 22, they’ll host metal masters Soulfly with locals Deathride and Seven Days Lost. Soulfly is the long-running 20-plus-year project from Max Cavalera, formerly of Brazilian thrash metal legends Sepultura. It will be a fun, loud time filled with thrashing riffs and South American percussion.
Are you playing out again? Or releasing new material? We would love to write about it! Please contact us at reverb@csindy.com.