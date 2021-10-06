READ: The Madness of Crowds
Reporter Jeanne Davant’s been reading Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache series. “Set in the fictional Quebec town of Three Pines, The Madness of Crowds centers on a murder connected with a charismatic professor who has proposed a radical solution to the pandemic-caused shortage of resources — mercy killing of the elderly people and others who are a drain on the system,” says Davant.
Watch: Final Account
Reporter Heidi Beedle recommends Final Account by director Luke Holland. “The documentary stitches together never-before-seen interviews with the last living generation of people who participated in Hitler’s Third Reich.” Available on Netflix.
Listen: National Park after Dark
Publisher/Executive Editor Amy Gillentine suggests the podcast National Park After Dark: “I’ve listened to one about a sasquatch-loving serial killer in Yellowstone and the death of Timothy Treadwell in Katmai[near] Kodiak Island. (Spoiler: The grizzlies got him.)” Available on most streaming platforms.
PLAY: Far Cry 6
Graphic Designer Elena Trapp says to keep an eye out for Far Cry 6, a first-person shooter adventure game that features actor Giancarlo Esposito (aka Gus Fring from Breaking Bad). Available Oct. 7 for Xbox One/Series X|S, PlayStation 4/5 and PC.