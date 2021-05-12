There’s no shortage of immaculate and meticulously curated art galleries here in Colorado Springs, but down on Royer Street — past a wastewater treatment plant, a cemetery and rows of warehouses — another kind of art space has been forming over the last two years.
Steve Wood, co-founder and director of Concrete Couch, a local nonprofit founded 18 years ago with a mission to create community art projects, describes Concrete Coyote as a kind of evolving art park, featuring everything from a giant metal hammer to a swing seat built out of old telephone poles.
“We bought this land down on Royer about two years ago and are building a park on an old industrial site that was a dump for about three decades for concrete and asphalt,” he says.
Since Concrete Couch acquired the several-acre site from a foundation, Wood and his staff have hosted many different groups that have built a playground, hiking and biking trails and community art, created largely out of materials salvaged from the site itself.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, students from Pikes Peak Community College will unveil their own contribution to Concrete Coyote: an exhibit featuring several public art pieces that took months of hard work out in the elements to complete.
“The weather’s been a little iffy, so that’s affected us a little bit, but we’re all Colorado natives so we’ve learned to deal with it,” says Amanda Walkman, a capstone student in Laura BenAmots’ painting class at PPCC.
Early this month, Walkman was working alongside a few fellow students adding some finishing highlights and shadows to a 35-by-10-foot wall mural, titled “Creativity Is Power.”
“I’ve only really painted on canvases my whole life, which I’ve never found a problem with, but now that I’ve experienced painting outdoors and bringing art into a community with this piece, I think it’s a lot more powerful,” Walkman said.
Helen Eberhardie Dunn’s 3D art students at PPCC have been creating abstract installation pieces out of materials they salvaged from the site.
“Getting my 3D students outside to a place where there are multiple random recycled materials, where they could build something monumental — that’s just hard to do in the classroom,” Dunn says. “We all felt like kids looting through the playbox and finding bits and pieces of stuff.”
One of Dunn’s students, Savannah Moore, was inspired to create the swing seat as a place where people without housing could sit and relax for a short time. Having experienced homelessness herself, Moore says even brief moments of repose can be hard to come by without a home to go to, but can make all the difference for someone who doesn’t know where — or when — they will get their next night’s sleep.
“I know that when you get a lot of sleep as being homeless, there’s less of a chance of you getting into a conflict with somebody else,” she says. “There’s more of a chance of you being able to get your life back together.”
Wood, who describes himself as a community builder, has been part of more than 800 community art projects, which are often designed to brighten up otherwise blighted corners of Colorado Springs.
The main office for Concrete Couch is located downtown on East Vermijo Avenue. He said plans are in the works to develop another office at Concrete Coyote given its growing success. This summer, he and his staff are preparing to host summer art camps there as well.
The partnership with PPCC came about last year after Wood provided a tour to PPCC President Lance Bolton. He and school staff were able to use several thousand dollars in CARES Act funding to finance the student art projects.
Pikes Peak Community College opened its 2021 Spring Art Student Exhibit May 7 at Studio West at Pikes Peak Community College Downtown (10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 22 N. Sierra Madre St., through June 18, 719-502-4040). But whereas that art will eventually be cycled out for new pieces created by another generation of students, the work at Concrete Coyote is meant to be permanent and for all to enjoy.
“In a formal gallery presentation, there is a wonderful opportunity to see a piece of work in a pristine environment — where it’s you standing in front of or walking around a piece of art and connecting with it,” BenAmots says. “But when one creates a space in which public art is available, in which art is interacting with the environment, rather than having the environment constructed for it, you as a human being traveling through that space become a part of that work as well.”